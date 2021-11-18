Marketing The Work
Ad Nut
2 days ago

WFH with family members stressing you out? This hilarious ad has the solution

Wolf BKK’s latest creation is a parody of worst-case scenarios when you just want some peace and quiet while working from home.

The pandemic shone a light on the truth that nothing is more important than being surrounded by family and loved ones. But when you’re working at home while fielding basketballs being thrown about by your kids and shushing relatives clanking on mahjong boards, the aforementioned sentiment might begin to feel a little less appealing.

Thailand-based housing developer SC Asset and agency partner Wolf BKK used this insight to highlight the SC Final Sale, a major end-of-year property sale that offers discounts for every residence type.

To entice its target audience to check out the sale, the brand released three ridiculous items under its ‘Feel Like A New Home’ collection. The offerings try to help people create a peaceful, work-conducive environment.


The ‘forest window’ is a ‘magical poster’ (powered by "only" 18 AAs) that you stick on the wall to give off a feeling of greenery. There’s even a ‘symmetrical forest’ option for those with OCD. Or why not consider the 'Thonglor diffuser', a scent that mirrors traffic smells so that you feel like you’re right in downtown Bangkok? Ad Nut is particularly drawn to the third item, a 'Do Not Disturb hoodie', a truly terrifying piece of clothing (see pictorial evidence above) inspired by racehorse blinders.

Ad Nut always appreciates an advertising approach that sticks out in a category known for sameness, and this certainly qualifies. Kudos to the brand and agency.

Ad Nut has a nice, quiet home with an abundant stock of treats and an actual forest view. So Ad Nut advises anyone who's not so lucky to scurry to the SC Final Sale and avoid the horror of having to enjoy a fake woodland view through a battery-powered frame.

CREDITS

Agency : Wolf BKK, Thailand
Managing Director : Phannika Vongsayan
Chief Creative Officer : Torsak Chuenprapar
Creative Director : Nopharit Dusadeedumkoeng
Creative Group Head : Woottipong Lamangthong
Senior Copywriter : Phachara Saothayanan
Art Director : Kanyaporn Longprasert
Producer : Chanapat Srabua
Business Director : Chonlatid Saenghiran
Communications Director : Thosaporn Kaewnurachadasorn
Communications Manager: Benchawan Ngamjiradawong
Production Company : FACTORY01
Director : Wuthisak Anarnkaporn

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

