Jul 13, 2022

Volkswagen Virtus aims to rekindle the thrill of driving

Watch the film conceptualised by DDB Mudra Group and PHD Media here.

Volkswagen has rolled out a campaign titled, ‘hello goosebumps’ for the launch of its Virtus.  

Conceptualised by DDB Mudra Group and amplified by PHD, the film aims to highlight the thrill of driving the sedan. The film showcases a parked Virtus in front of a house and a man entering the house after a trip. As the man is looking at the Virtus, he gets a text message from his wife that reads, ‘Missed you, see you soon’. The text message has an image of the wife and their kids in front of the Virtus. The film then highlights the features of Virtus as the man takes the car for a spin to revive the goosebumps of driving. The film ends with the man returning back to his house and his wife standing at the door judging him for taking the car out for a spin instead of coming inside.   

Abbey Thomas, head of marketing and public relations, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “With the launch of the new Volkswagen Virtus, our intention was to showcase the potential of the premium midsize sedan segment. The Virtus boasts of a striking design, exhilarating performance and German-engineered built and safety that has the ability to reignite the segment. Our communication positioning for the Virtus ‘hello goosebumps’ has been rightly captured by our partner DDB Mudra Group and amplified by PHD media in reaching out to our intended consumers. The combined efforts have elevated the excitement and thrill of driving sedans paving the way for an introduction truly befitting of the Virtus.”  

Pallavi Chakravarti, creative head – West, DDB Mudra, said, “This sedan looks like a dream and drives like one too. ‘Hello goosebumps’ captures the essence of the Volkswagen Virtus in a simple, visceral campaign that every passionate driver will undoubtedly relate to.”  

Monaz Todywalla, CEO, PHD Media, India, said, “Our partnership with Volkswagen gave us the opportunity to steer another big launch campaign to its true potential while staying true to PHD’s tradition of helping its clients make significant leaps in the marketing space. Utilising key strategies across all touchpoints to maximise reach, an outcome like this always gives us the impetus to continue building impactful experiences for brands like Volkswagen and elevate their marketing strategies to be a cut above the rest.”  

CREDITS

Agency: DDB Mudra Group and PHD Media India
Creative: Pallavi Chakravarti, Godwin Dmello, Sanket Wadwalkar, Shalmali Sawant, David Vaz, Alistair Pinto, Ronak Ramraje, Vasudev Raut, Naresh Dhondi, Koustubh Garud, Dhiren Sonawane, Dhruv Rathod, Nihar Patade, Dhwani Shah, Anushka Vibhandik, Shivani Sachdeva  Business: Anurag Tandon, Gaurav Magotra, Rakesh Varma, Dushyanth Rao, Prachi Bhavsar, Earl Dsa, Priyanka Yadav, Gaganpreet Bajaj, Mohit Bhatt 
Strategy: Anand Murty, Aadya Sharma 
Films: Reema Asrani 
Production house: Method Productions 
Director: Daniel Borjesson
Business and strategy, PHD Media India: Dinesh Vyas, Rrahul Deo Manerao, Nupur Shah
Planning, PHD Media India: Chetan Sawant, Vidyesh Pradhan, Shravan Kanchan, Dhwani Shah, Dhruv Zaveri, Pranaya Sohani, Vedang Rane 
Search, social and programmatic, PHD Media India: Gurdayal Matharu, Raj Singh, Sushant Ekshinge, Gaurav Kadam, Billal Mulla Content, PHD Media India: Shailja Saraswati Varghese, Kautul Seth, Apurva Sritava
Media buying,PHD Media India: Ajay Varghese, Umesh Shetty, Sachin Puthran, Vijay Thube, Zoya Kazi
Operations, PHD Media India: V Harish, Bhagwan Jhangam, Sanjeev Paaswan, Mamata Thorat, Paresh Gudekar

