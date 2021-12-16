Advertising The Work
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Unveiling the Jollibee Chick’nwich like it's a must-have gadget

BBH helps the Filipino fast food brand unveil its biggest product innovation in decades as if it's a sought-after tech device, rather than a fast-food product launch.

In a category where consumers gravitate towards the cheapest and quickest grub available, it is hard to make a fast-food launch stand out. To try to cut through this clutter, Jollibee has signed up BBH to launch its new Jollibee Chick’nwich offering, creating a parody of a high-wattage electronics launch for its new innovation.

To stand out (and make this product sound like the latest iPhone rather than the newest fast food in town), a teaser ad talks up the specs of this product. So, it has "an ultra-large chicken display" and
"spatial surround crunch", and it's delivered, of course, by "a personal ‘handheld’ device" to satiate consumers' appetite for the ultimate upgrade in chicken sandwich.

Directed by Louis Nieto of Stink Films and shot in Prague, the film takes it cues from a typical tech product launch ad. This launch is important one for the Philippines-based food brand, which claims "there’s the chicken sandwich, and then there’s the Jollibee Chick’nwich." According to a media statement, this innovation was "40 years in the making" and "the Chick’nwich is the biggest chicken innovation Jollibee has launched since the brand first opened its doors in the 1970s, next only to the Chickenjoy."

“The Chick’nwich is a breakthrough product for us... bringing a new level of joy to our consumers," contends Francis Flores, JFC’s country/regional and Jollibee PH marketing head. "We look forward to catching the attention—and appetite—of Jollibee and chicken sandwich fans.”

Sascha Kuntze, chief creative officer, BBH Singapore, added “The hype and excitement with a clear product focus was something we wanted to play on. Especially for a groundbreaking product like the Jollibee Chick’nwich.”

CREDITS

Agency: BBH Singapore
Chief Creative Officer: Sascha Kuntze
Creative Directors: Mae Ong, Gaston Soto, Khairul Mondzi
Managing Partner: Ross Henderson
Account Manager: Isabel Ong
Chief Strategic Officer: Jacob Wright
Senior Strategist: Zoe Chen
Agency Producer: Wendi Chong
Production Company: Stink CZ, s.r.o.
Director: Louis Nieto
Audio House: Echolab & Fuse Adventures in Audio
Client: Jollibee
JFC Country/Regional and Jollibee PH Marketing Head: Francis Flores Assistant Vice President for Marketing: Mari Aldecoa
Senior Marketing Manager: Pamela Grace Cruz
Assistant Brand Manager: Marie Joyce Marfori

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

