Jan 12, 2023

Trust this Trust Bank campaign to add prosperity to your Lunar New Year

What? Prosperity, that’s Huat.

If you are Trust Bank and much like the God of Fortune, if you have some delightful CNY offers, it absolutely makes sense to promote it at this time of the year in this part of the world—especially with a light-hearted spot.

Ad Nut is feeling particularly hop-timistic about Iris Singapore's quirky Year of the Rabbit work, the  films deliver a fairly direct product-benefit message while not being inordinately steeped in tradition. 

Ad Nut enjoyed a quiet chuckle.



The videos will run across various channels, namely, print, digital, social, in NTUC FairPrice’s stores and on radio.


CREDITS:

Agency: Iris Singapore

Production: Usual Suspects Pictures

Director: Dave Tan

Managing Director: Andy Cairns

Executive Creative Director: Cristina ‘Tin’ Sanchez

Creative Group Heads: Tan Junhong, Ng MeiMei

Art Directors: Lam Weihao, Benjamin Lim

Copywriters: Ian HoCarissa Almira

Head of Content Production: Bettina Feng

Content Producer: Salimah Saleh

Client Services Director: Lena Liew

Senior Account Director: Cheryl Cheong

Senior Account Manager: Benita Low

Head of Planning: Ville Vainamo

Planning Director: Felix Pels

Clients: Gloria Wong, Ho Peck Kheng, Jamie Tan 

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

