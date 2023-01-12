Trust this Trust Bank campaign to add prosperity to your Lunar New Year

If you are Trust Bank and much like the God of Fortune, if you have some delightful CNY offers, it absolutely makes sense to promote it at this time of the year in this part of the world—especially with a light-hearted spot.

Ad Nut is feeling particularly hop-timistic about Iris Singapore's quirky Year of the Rabbit work, the films deliver a fairly direct product-benefit message while not being inordinately steeped in tradition.



Ad Nut enjoyed a quiet chuckle.





The videos will run across various channels, namely, print, digital, social, in NTUC FairPrice’s stores and on radio.





