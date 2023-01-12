Trust this Trust Bank campaign to add prosperity to your Lunar New Year

If you are Trust Bank and much like the God of Fortune, if you have some delightful CNY offers, it absolutely makes sense to promote it at this time of the year in this part of the world—especially with a light-hearted spot.
Ad Nut is feeling particularly hop-timistic about Iris Singapore's quirky Year of the Rabbit work, the films deliver a fairly direct product-benefit message while not being inordinately steeped in tradition.
Ad Nut enjoyed a quiet chuckle.
The videos will run across various channels, namely, print, digital, social, in NTUC FairPrice’s stores and on radio.
CREDITS:
Agency: Iris Singapore
Production: Usual Suspects Pictures
Director: Dave Tan
Managing Director: Andy Cairns
Executive Creative Director: Cristina ‘Tin’ Sanchez
Creative Group Heads: Tan Junhong, Ng MeiMei
Art Directors: Lam Weihao, Benjamin Lim
Copywriters: Ian Ho, Carissa Almira
Head of Content Production: Bettina Feng
Content Producer: Salimah Saleh
Client Services Director: Lena Liew
Senior Account Director: Cheryl Cheong
Senior Account Manager: Benita Low
Head of Planning: Ville Vainamo
Planning Director: Felix Pels
Clients: Gloria Wong, Ho Peck Kheng, Jamie Tan
|Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.