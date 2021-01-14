Tinder promises 'friends with benefits' (but not the kind you're thinking of)

Tinder directly confronts its semi-sordid brand perception in this amusing Thailand campaign by Wunderman Thompson. The ad attempts to convince people to consider the app as a source of platonic friendships rather than merely a machine for on-demand hookups. Whether it can succeed remains to be seen. But if it can be done, humour is the way to do it, and this film is full of it.

For the record, the agency asserts that some users already look to the app for social, rather than sexual, relationships. However, it also says it "dug deep" into user data to come up with this fact.

Anyway, the English copy here is a delight. And although Ad Nut can't assess the Thai voiceover (What, it's not enough that a squirrel is fluent in one language?), the agency informs us that the campaign coined a new term, Puen Sampan which "twists the word for 'sex' into a brand new word for 'friendship'".

Related:

CREDITS

Agency : Wunderman Thompson, Thailand

Chief Creative Officer : João Braga

Chief Executive Officer : Maureen Tan

Executive Creative Director : Thasorn Boonyanate

Copywriter : Supalerk Silarangsri, Supanat Wachiralappaitoon, Thasorn Boonyanate

Art Director : Supachok Tiyakunpugdee, Wasutorn Techawitoon, Natnari Nimudomsuk

Producer : Jiraporn Channawach, Jiroj Mechoojit

Account Director : Rynrada Pisawongprakarn

Account Executive : Pufah Nuntavisit



Production House : Unboxnow

Director : Littichai Siriprasitpong

Director of Photography : T-Thawat Taifayongvichit

Producer : Arunwan So