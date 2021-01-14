Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
2 days ago

Tinder promises 'friends with benefits' (but not the kind you're thinking of)

Get your mind out of the gutter, a funny campaign by Wunderman Thompson urges.

Tinder directly confronts its semi-sordid brand perception in this amusing Thailand campaign by Wunderman Thompson. The ad attempts to convince people to consider the app as a source of platonic friendships rather than merely a machine for on-demand hookups. Whether it can succeed remains to be seen. But if it can be done, humour is the way to do it, and this film is full of it.

For the record, the agency asserts that some users already look to the app for social, rather than sexual, relationships. However, it also says it "dug deep" into user data to come up with this fact. 

Anyway, the English copy here is a delight. And although Ad Nut can't assess the Thai voiceover (What, it's not enough that a squirrel is fluent in one language?), the agency informs us that the campaign coined a new term, Puen Sampan which "twists the word for 'sex' into a brand new word for 'friendship'".

Related:

CREDITS

Agency : Wunderman Thompson, Thailand
Chief Creative Officer : João Braga
Chief Executive Officer : Maureen Tan
Executive Creative Director : Thasorn Boonyanate
Copywriter : Supalerk Silarangsri, Supanat Wachiralappaitoon, Thasorn Boonyanate
Art Director : Supachok Tiyakunpugdee, Wasutorn Techawitoon, Natnari Nimudomsuk
Producer : Jiraporn Channawach, Jiroj Mechoojit
Account Director : Rynrada Pisawongprakarn
Account Executive : Pufah Nuntavisit

Production House : Unboxnow
Director : Littichai Siriprasitpong
Director of Photography : T-Thawat Taifayongvichit
Producer : Arunwan So

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Prudential jumps on K-pop bandwagon with SuperM pact

1 Prudential jumps on K-pop bandwagon with SuperM pact

Pepsi expands K-pop investment, appoints Blackpink as APAC brand ambassador

2 Pepsi signs K-pop queens Blackpink as APAC brand ambassadors

WhatsApp users flock to Signal, Telegram in light of privacy concerns

3 Privacy concerns send WhatsApp users flocking to Signal, Telegram

Publicis Groupe holds sale talks with private equity investor

4 Publicis Groupe holds sale talks with private equity investor

Salesforce CMO Stephanie Buscemi exits

5 Salesforce CMO Stephanie Buscemi exits

Dentsu promotes Prerna Mehrotra to APAC media CEO

6 Dentsu promotes Prerna Mehrotra to APAC media CEO

Publicis Groupe wins L'Oreal China media pitch

7 Publicis Groupe wins L'Oreal China pitch

Move and win roundup: Week of January 4, 2021

8 Move and win roundup: Week of January 4, 2021

M&C Saatchi Performance names Kabeer Chaudhary APAC MD

9 M&C Saatchi Performance names Kabeer Chaudhary APAC MD

The year ahead for adtech: identity, efficiency and OTT

10 2021 predictions for adtech

Related Articles

Tinder fills India ad with hopeful meet-cute moments
Advertising
Nov 27, 2020
Ad Nut

Tinder fills India ad with hopeful meet-cute moments

Wunderman Thompson hires Ezinne Okoro as global diversity chief
Advertising
Oct 7, 2020
Alison Weissbrot

Wunderman Thompson hires Ezinne Okoro as global ...

John Gutteridge departs Wunderman Thompson
Advertising
Jun 2, 2020
Staff Reporters

John Gutteridge departs Wunderman Thompson

Wunderman Thompson tries to put merger challenges behind
Advertising
May 11, 2020
Staff Reporters

Wunderman Thompson tries to put merger challenges ...

Just Published

Campaign Crash Course: What makes a successful ad verification strategy?
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: What makes a successful ad ...

Ad verification can help advertisers reduce wastage, ensure brand safety and avoid fraud. But it's not as simple as turning it on and hoping for the best. What's the best strategy to ensure return on investment?

Edelman’s ‘new era of information bankruptcy’: An existential threat to media and comms businesses?
Digital
1 day ago
Danny Rogers

Edelman’s ‘new era of information bankruptcy’: An ...

Edelman’s annual global trust barometer was unveiled on Wednesday (January 13).

Rebrand for Shangri-La's Jen chain includes bilingual logo
Marketing
1 day ago
Matthew Miller

Rebrand for Shangri-La's Jen chain includes ...

REBRANDING EXERCISES: A logo meant to be inclusive for both Chinese and English speakers anchors a full rebrand by Design Bridge Shanghai.

Vivaldi's Four Seasons reimagined for 2050 with climate data
PR
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Vivaldi's Four Seasons reimagined for 2050 with ...

INSPIRATION STATION: AKQA and Jung von Matt incorporate weather data and forecasting into Vivaldi's renowned score to make the impact of climate change audible for symphonygoers.