Jul 5, 2022

This is what happens when Gen X creatives make ads for teens

AD NUT'S PICK OF THE WEEK: In a spoof ad by skincare brand Clean & Clear and BBDO Bangkok, Gen Xers and millennials come under fire for ‘not understanding’ what teens really want.

What do teens really want? No one really knows, apparently. At least no one working in advertising and marketing, according to this ad. In a new campaign for Clean & Clear, a skincare brand owned by Johnson & Johnson, BBDO Bangkok attempts to bust stereotypes that all teens like colourful colours, Gen Z slang, and streetwear.

One of the two main characters in the film says: “This commercial has been created by Gen Y, shot by Gen X, and approved by boomers for Gen Z teens.”

Did you hear that? That’s the sound of every marketing department saying ‘oh snap’.

Ad Nut thoroughly enjoyed this ad and was promptly reminded of the Steve Buscemi meme below. However, Ad Nut referencing this now-overused meme is perhaps indicative of Ad Nut’s age.


If you’re a teen, Ad Nut sympathises with the myriad ads out there wrongly stereotyping your age group. More realistically, if you’re a teen, you’re probably wondering why a squirrel should have this many opinions on advertising. Actually, if you’re a teen, you’re unlikely to be reading this site, but never mind that.

CREDITS

Agency: BBDO Bangkok

Creative Team:
Chief Creative Officer: Thasorn Boonyanate
Creative Director: Warunyoo Sorasetsakoon
Art Director: Phanus Sobsamai
Copy Writer: Chalermlarp Wiwat-arnuparp

Precision Planning Team:
Head of Brand and Digital Planning: Prasit Kunanuphanchai
Strategic Planner: Patcharaporn Tawornpichayachai

Business Intelligent Team:
Group Business Director: Taksina Vasaruchapong
Group Account Director: Mira Komolwanich
Account Executive: Pornchanok Wuttitanakorn

Agency Producer: Toungrak Jiravatanarungsri
Project Manager: Autcharawan Laohachataroop
Secretary to CCO: Mintra Sukitpaneenit

Production House: Salmon House

Director: Thanachart Siripatrachai
Production House Creative Director: Vichai Matakul
Production House Producer: Paweenwat Tangpimai

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

