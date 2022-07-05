This is what happens when Gen X creatives make ads for teens

What do teens really want? No one really knows, apparently. At least no one working in advertising and marketing, according to this ad. In a new campaign for Clean & Clear, a skincare brand owned by Johnson & Johnson, BBDO Bangkok attempts to bust stereotypes that all teens like colourful colours, Gen Z slang, and streetwear.

One of the two main characters in the film says: “This commercial has been created by Gen Y, shot by Gen X, and approved by boomers for Gen Z teens.”

Did you hear that? That’s the sound of every marketing department saying ‘oh snap’.

Ad Nut thoroughly enjoyed this ad and was promptly reminded of the Steve Buscemi meme below. However, Ad Nut referencing this now-overused meme is perhaps indicative of Ad Nut’s age.



If you’re a teen, Ad Nut sympathises with the myriad ads out there wrongly stereotyping your age group. More realistically, if you’re a teen, you’re probably wondering why a squirrel should have this many opinions on advertising. Actually, if you’re a teen, you’re unlikely to be reading this site, but never mind that.

CREDITS

Agency: BBDO Bangkok



Creative Team:

Chief Creative Officer: Thasorn Boonyanate

Creative Director: Warunyoo Sorasetsakoon

Art Director: Phanus Sobsamai

Copy Writer: Chalermlarp Wiwat-arnuparp



Precision Planning Team:

Head of Brand and Digital Planning: Prasit Kunanuphanchai

Strategic Planner: Patcharaporn Tawornpichayachai



Business Intelligent Team:

Group Business Director: Taksina Vasaruchapong

Group Account Director: Mira Komolwanich

Account Executive: Pornchanok Wuttitanakorn



Agency Producer: Toungrak Jiravatanarungsri

Project Manager: Autcharawan Laohachataroop

Secretary to CCO: Mintra Sukitpaneenit

Production House: Salmon House



Director: Thanachart Siripatrachai

Production House Creative Director: Vichai Matakul

Production House Producer: Paweenwat Tangpimai