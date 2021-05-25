The website for all your animal-shaped potato needs

New Zealand online auction and classifieds site Trade Me has launched a campaign including the endearing TV spot above, as well as social media and OOH.
The campaign is through Colenso BBDO and Clemenger BBDO Wellington. The TVC, directed by Wade Shotter of Finch, uses tidbits of search data as inspiration for a breezy set of vignettes that drives home points about the site's usefulness and voluminous inventory.
Unfortunately, the potato bear was apparently a one-of-a-kind item, as Ad Nut's search for "potato that looks like a bear" came up empty. In all seriousness, Ad Nut thinks the site missed an opportunity to set up an 'easter egg' for consumers who will inevitably search for that phrase after seeing the ad.
The following search also came up empty. Very disappointing.
However, Ad Nut is happy to report that the site does have hundreds of squirrel-related items. This handsome lamp would make a fine addition to any home, but this 'toy', which aims to help murderous beasts hone their "natural hunting instincts" by attacking a trio of stuffed squirrels, is just not called for.
CREDITS
Client: Trade Me
James Perrin, Director of brand, Marketing and Communications
Sarah O’Leary, Head of Brand
Caroline Brown, Brand Manager
Agency: Colenso BBDO / Clemenger BBDO Wellington
Media Agency: MBM
Production Company: FINCH
Director: Wade Shotter
Managing Director: Corey Esse
EP: Rebekah ‘Bex’ Kelly
Producer: Kristian Eek
DOP: Ziga Zupancic
Editor: Julian Currin
Post-production: Creature Post
Colourist: Matic Prusnik
Online: Lakshman Anandanayagam
Music Composition: Liquid Studios Sound Design: Liquid Studios Sound Engineer: Craig Matuschka
Stills Photography: Troy Goodall, Match Photographers
