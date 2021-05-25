The website for all your animal-shaped potato needs

New Zealand online auction and classifieds site Trade Me has launched a campaign including the endearing TV spot above, as well as social media and OOH.

The campaign is through Colenso BBDO and Clemenger BBDO Wellington. The TVC, directed by Wade Shotter of Finch, uses tidbits of search data as inspiration for a breezy set of vignettes that drives home points about the site's usefulness and voluminous inventory.

Unfortunately, the potato bear was apparently a one-of-a-kind item, as Ad Nut's search for "potato that looks like a bear" came up empty. In all seriousness, Ad Nut thinks the site missed an opportunity to set up an 'easter egg' for consumers who will inevitably search for that phrase after seeing the ad.

The following search also came up empty. Very disappointing.



However, Ad Nut is happy to report that the site does have hundreds of squirrel-related items. This handsome lamp would make a fine addition to any home, but this 'toy', which aims to help murderous beasts hone their "natural hunting instincts" by attacking a trio of stuffed squirrels, is just not called for.

CREDITS

Client: Trade Me

James Perrin, Director of brand, Marketing and Communications

Sarah O’Leary, Head of Brand

Caroline Brown, Brand Manager

Agency: Colenso BBDO / Clemenger BBDO Wellington

Media Agency: MBM

Production Company: FINCH

Director: Wade Shotter

Managing Director: Corey Esse

EP: Rebekah ‘Bex’ Kelly

Producer: Kristian Eek

DOP: Ziga Zupancic

Editor: Julian Currin

Post-production: Creature Post

Colourist: Matic Prusnik

Online: Lakshman Anandanayagam

Music Composition: Liquid Studios Sound Design: Liquid Studios Sound Engineer: Craig Matuschka

Stills Photography: Troy Goodall, Match Photographers