colenso

Teenagers are idiots. Adopt a dog.
Dec 15, 2022
Ad Nut

Teenagers are idiots. Adopt a dog.

Colenso BBDO and Mars' Pedigree team up again to tell us why humans need dogs.

Check out Louis Hamilton's sweet new ride
Feb 17, 2022
Ad Nut

Check out Louis Hamilton's sweet new ride

It's actually Louis Hamilton from the New Zealand town of Rotorua, as New Zealand telco Skinny and Colenso BBDO resurrect the fun 'Famous names' campaign from 2018.

The website for all your animal-shaped potato needs
May 25, 2021
Ad Nut

The website for all your animal-shaped potato needs

A bear-shaped potato is just one of the millions of things New Zealanders search for, according to a fun new spot from Clemenger BBDO Wellington and Colenso BBDO for Trade Me.

Warc reveals 'Best of the best' list
Mar 18, 2019
Staff Reporters

Warc reveals 'Best of the best' list

Two ANZ shops make the organisation's meta-ranking.

How Spark helped New Zealand learn Māori by taking photos
Oct 16, 2018
Faaez Samadi

How Spark helped New Zealand learn Māori by taking photos

CASE STUDY: Partnering with Colenso BBDO and Google, the telco’s innovative mobile app played a big part in spreading the language and building brand equity.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

1 40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

Agency of the Year 2022

2 Agency of the Year 2022

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Southeast Asia

3 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Southeast Asia

Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

4 Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

How are you using discovery commerce?

5 How are you using discovery commerce?

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Australia/New Zealand

6 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Australia/New Zealand

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Asia-Pacific

7 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Asia-Pacific

Behind the Tokyo Olympics bribery scandal involving Dentsu, Hakuhodo and ADK

8 Behind the Tokyo Olympics bribery scandal

Leo Burnett, Mindshare and Ogilvy win big at Southeast Asia AOY awards

9 Leo Burnett, Mindshare and Ogilvy win big at Southeast Asia AOY awards

Major auto brands linked to forced labour in Uyghur region

10 Major auto brands linked to forced labour in Uyghur region