1 day ago

Check out Louis Hamilton's sweet new ride

It's actually Louis Hamilton from the New Zealand town of Rotorua, as New Zealand telco Skinny and Colenso BBDO resurrect the fun 'Famous names' campaign from 2018.

You may be surprised to see Louis Hamilton behind the wheel of an orange and black Toyota MR2 rather than his Mercedes F1 racer. But that's because you're thinking of the wrong Louis Hamilton.

And that's exactly the intent of a new campaign from New Zealand mobile and broadband provider Skinny and Colenso BBDO. Actually, it's a revival of a campaign from 2018 that Ad Nut somehow missed, where the brand featured New Zealanders with famous names like Michael Jordan, Clint Eastwood, Julia Roberts and Anthony Hopkins.

Two other famously named Kiwis will be showing up in the new series in coming months. 

The 2022 spots were shot and directed by Ryan Heron, via Reel Factory.

CREDITS

Client: Skinny
Krissy Martin – Acquisition Marketing Manager
Suzie Cotterill - Marketing Manager
Ally Young – Chapter Lead - Brand Marketing

Agency: Colenso BBDO
Production Company: Reel Factory
Media Agency: PHD
Digital Agency: Platform 29

