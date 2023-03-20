Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
1 day ago

The Monkeys deliver a cliffhanger for Macpac

There's no need for fear of heights if you have good gear, says the outdoors company.

Ad Nut doesn't really understand how humans are afraid of heights. If anything, Ad Nut has a fear of lows. There is so much more to be frightened of on the ground, including murderous beasts that can leap on you at any second.

High in the treetops, it's much safer. And there's absolutely no reason why one needs to suddenly clutch desperately around them or start stepping gingerly just because there a few metres between oneself and the ground. In fact, that's often what does humans inwhen they panic high up.

So Ad Nut was very appreciative of The Monkeys Melbourne (the Accenture Song agency, not the fellow tree dwellers) for finally producing an ad in which three human hikers dangle high above the ground and act much more chill about it. 

The reason, in this case, is because they're clinging to a puffer jacket by Macpac, a Kiwi outdoor gear brand known for its durability. The ad is a literal cliffhanger, it ends before we know what happens to them. But Ad Nut appreciates the humour and the message, even if the excitement of acrophobia eludes Ad Nut.

Directed by Damien Shatford from Sweetshop, the integrated campaign launches this week in Australia and New Zealand across, TV, outdoor, social, online and in-store.

“We watched Cliffhanger, and Cliffhanger 2 (2 Cliff, 2 Hanger) and realised cliffhanger moments are called so for a reasonyou can’t look away," said The Monkeys Melbourne creative director Hugh Gurney. "So, we just added a Macpac jacket, some deadpan Kiwi delivery and a little special Shatford sauce and it ended up pretty great.”

CREDITS

Client: Macpac
Managing Director: Cathy Seaholme
Acting GM of Marketing: Maria Glass

Creative Agency: The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song
Chief Executive Officer: Paul McMillan
Chief Creative Officer: Ant Keogh
Chief Strategy Officer: Michael Derepas
Strategy Director: Dave Collins
Creative Directors: Hugh Gurney & Joe Sibley
National Head of Production / Producer: Romanca Mundrea
Production Coordinator: Genya Mik
Group Account Director: Vicky Mockler
Account Director: Ella Goldberg & Jenny McLarney
Account Manager: Grace Tenaglia

Media Agency: OMD

Production Company: Sweetshop
Director: Damien Shatford
Producer: Katie Kempe
Managing Director/Executive Producer: Edward Pontifex
Executive Producer (AUS): Greg Fyson
Executive Producer (NZ): Ben Dailey & Kate Roydhouse
DOP: James Brown
Editor: Simon Price
Colourist: Matic Prusnik
Online/VFX: Stuart Bedford
Sound House: Squeak E Clean Studios
Sounds Design: Paul LeCouteur & Ceri Davies
Photographer: Vaughan Brookfield
Retoucher: Dave Mercer
Stills Producer: Katherine Muir

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Here are the Spikes Asia 2023 winners

1 See all the Spikes Asia 2023 winners

Indonesian Gen Z seeks ‘me in we’

2 Indonesian Gen Z seeks ‘me in we’

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

3 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Female marcomms founders in APAC on paving the way forward

4 Female marcomms founders in APAC on paving the way forward

WPP's Christina and Justin Peyton to relocate to US to take on global roles

5 WPP's Christina and Justin Peyton to relocate to US to take on global roles

Deinfluencing: should brands be scared of the trend?

6 Deinfluencing: should brands be scared of the trend?

Move and win roundup: Week of March 13, 2023

7 Move and win roundup: Week of March 13, 2023

Can the metaverse make a comeback in 2023?

8 Can the metaverse make a comeback in 2023?

'Brand enemies are more important than purpose': MullenLowe's global CEO

9 'Brand enemies are more important than purpose': MullenLowe's global CEO

Independent creative chiefs on turning attention into sales

10 Independent creative chiefs on turning attention into sales

Related Articles

Accenture Song’s Nick Law & Johnny Tan on the tailwinds that will push Asia's emerging markets
Jan 31, 2023
Matthew Keegan

Accenture Song’s Nick Law & Johnny Tan on the ...

Creative Minds: How Aïcha Wijland and her mum got matching tattoos
Dec 15, 2022
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: How Aïcha Wijland and her mum got ...

Accenture Song and UM stand out in Japan/Korea AOY Awards
Dec 1, 2022
Matthew Keegan

Accenture Song and UM stand out in Japan/Korea AOY ...

When an island sinks, it rises in the metaverse
Nov 21, 2022
Ad Nut

When an island sinks, it rises in the metaverse

Just Published

Muck Rack expands global media monitoring
2 hours ago
Natasha Bach

Muck Rack expands global media monitoring

The expansion gives Muck Rack users access to more than 600,000 global news sources.

Apple 'quiets the noise' in new AirPods Pro ad
11 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Apple 'quiets the noise' in new AirPods Pro ad

Watch how street noise floats away in TBWA\Media Arts Lab's latest collaboration with director group Megaforce.

Six things performance marketers need to know about Australia
11 hours ago
Matthew Keegan

Six things performance marketers need to know about ...

Australia is now the world’s 12th largest economy with just 0.3% of the global population. But a thriving digital (and DOOH) economy is about to face a new set of stricter data privacy laws. Performance Marketing World created a bluffer’s guide to the market.

Neuroscience study shows DOOH on social media 'unlocks significant value'
11 hours ago
Will Green

Neuroscience study shows DOOH on social media ...

A neuroscience study has shown how digital out of home enhances social media campaigns.