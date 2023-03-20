The Monkeys deliver a cliffhanger for Macpac

Ad Nut doesn't really understand how humans are afraid of heights. If anything, Ad Nut has a fear of lows. There is so much more to be frightened of on the ground, including murderous beasts that can leap on you at any second.

High in the treetops, it's much safer. And there's absolutely no reason why one needs to suddenly clutch desperately around them or start stepping gingerly just because there a few metres between oneself and the ground. In fact, that's often what does humans in—when they panic high up.

So Ad Nut was very appreciative of The Monkeys Melbourne (the Accenture Song agency, not the fellow tree dwellers) for finally producing an ad in which three human hikers dangle high above the ground and act much more chill about it.

The reason, in this case, is because they're clinging to a puffer jacket by Macpac, a Kiwi outdoor gear brand known for its durability. The ad is a literal cliffhanger, it ends before we know what happens to them. But Ad Nut appreciates the humour and the message, even if the excitement of acrophobia eludes Ad Nut.

Directed by Damien Shatford from Sweetshop, the integrated campaign launches this week in Australia and New Zealand across, TV, outdoor, social, online and in-store.

“We watched Cliffhanger, and Cliffhanger 2 (2 Cliff, 2 Hanger) and realised cliffhanger moments are called so for a reason—you can’t look away," said The Monkeys Melbourne creative director Hugh Gurney. "So, we just added a Macpac jacket, some deadpan Kiwi delivery and a little special Shatford sauce and it ended up pretty great.”

