Advertising Marketing The Work
Ad Nut
1 day ago

TBWA Hakuhodo makes viruses cute to help kids murder them

The agency cartoon-ifies six deadly pathogens in an effort to help kids understand the need for vigorous hand-washing.

TBWA Hakuhodo and Dreams Inc have launced the 'We are viruses' project, which aims to get kids to wash their hands by turning deadly pathogens into spunky animated characters.

In the music video above, we get to know the powers of six viruses: Covid-19, influenza, Norovirus, Ebola, SARS, and Adenovirus. But just when we start to feel some connection to our vivid new friends, hand-washing comes along and ends them, which is the point. 

In addition to the video, Dreams Inc is launching a line of tablet soaps in the shapes of the six characters. The tablets dissolve in 30 seconds—the amount of washing time it takes to assure virus destruction. The effort arose from research that showed 60% of people had difficulty getting kids to wash their hands effectively.

Singing the song in the video is Yoshio Kojima, a popular-with-kids comedian and educational YouTuber. There's also a campaign website and a making-of video.

The creation of the virus characters and their descriptions of themselves was supervised by Dr Keiko Kono, director of Kono Medical Clinic. Hooray, scientific voracity!

CREDITS

Executive Creative Director: Kazoo Sato
Creative Director: Yuhei Ito
Copywriter: Shohei Ooishi
Art Director: Aya Naito
Designer: Takao Mizumoto
D＆Photographer: Nagisa Toya
Head of Producer: Tsutomu Hirakue
Senior Producer: Wataru Ito
PR Planner: Kyosuke Hashimoto
Producer: Yutaka Sato
Director: Shinri Abe
Motion Designer: Kiyotaka Sumiyoshi
Director: Kosuke Kitada

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Amex consolidates creative with Dentsu, cutting creative ties with Ogilvy

1 Amex consolidates creative with Dentsu, cutting creative ties with Ogilvy

Consumers in APAC buy on trust more than anywhere else in the world

2 Consumers in APAC buy on trust more than anywhere else in the world

Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

3 Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

Dolce & Gabbana ignites controversy in China once again

4 Dolce & Gabbana ignites controversy in China once again

Nissan’s marketing head on consumer targeting and revising the agency model

5 Nissan’s marketing head on consumer targeting and revising the agency model

Sir Martin Sorrell interview: 'S4 Capital's real competition is Accenture'

6 Sir Martin Sorrell interview: 'S4 Capital's real competition is Accenture'

Uber chooses agency for global customer experience projects

7 Uber chooses agency for global customer experience projects

WPP merges AKQA and Grey to form AKQA Group

8 WPP merges AKQA and Grey to form AKQA Group

Hotstar to launch in Singapore on 1 November

9 Hotstar to launch in Singapore on 1 November

Huge wins SK-II global CRM business

10 Huge wins SK-II global CRM business

Related Articles

'A woman’s happiness': Confronting a limiting concept in Japan
Marketing
Mar 9, 2020
Eric Ellefsen

'A woman’s happiness': Confronting a limiting ...

Instead of blaming young people for Covid, engage with them
Advertising
Oct 27, 2020
Ben Londesbrough

Instead of blaming young people for Covid, engage ...

Is Byron Sharp right to say the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising?
Advertising
Sep 30, 2020
Kate Magee

Is Byron Sharp right to say the best response to ...

AB InBev's South Asia marketing chief on alcohol trends during Covid
Marketing
Sep 27, 2020

AB InBev's South Asia marketing chief on alcohol ...

Just Published

These objects may have friendly faces, but they're not your friends
Advertising
5 hours ago
Ad Nut

These objects may have friendly faces, but they're ...

Seemingly innocent inanimate objects may be out to get you, according to a fun new campaign for AMI Insurance by Colenso BBDO.

Amid regulatory cloud, Tencent posts 29% increase in revenue, profits up 34%
Digital
5 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Amid regulatory cloud, Tencent posts 29% increase ...

Games and social media drive growth for the Chinese tech behemoth as it profits from post-pandemic spending.

Six Deepavali/Diwali ads we liked in 2020
Advertising
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Six Deepavali/Diwali ads we liked in 2020

Deepavali season is upon us, and select markets in the region are abuzz with exciting creative work. We take a look at some of our favourites this year.

Diwali, The festival of light and sound, goes green
Marketing
6 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Diwali, The festival of light and sound, goes green

INSPIRATION STATION: Away from the sound and air pollution that blights this festival, Gramart Project’s innovations in India are an eco-friendly way of sparking celebration.