News The Work
Mariah Cooper
13 hours ago

Stella Artois’ artful holiday campaign gives women access to safe water

The beer brand’s campaign includes OOH and a short film, narrated by Matt Damon.

Millions of Americans take clean water for granted, but 771 million people around the world don’t have access to safe water. 

Stella Artois wanted to raise awareness for this global crisis through a new campaign, “Give the Gift of Time,” created in partnership with Water.org. The Anheuser-Busch-owned beer brand has partnered with Water.org, which provides access to safe water to people in the developing world, since 2015. 

The campaign kicked off with a short film, starring actor Matt Damon, cofounder of Water.org. Mother London created the film, which includes artwork by artist Em Cooper.

In the spot, Damon pours a Stella Artois beer into the brand’s 2021 limited-edition chalice. He drags some of the condensation onto the table, which turns into an animated watercolor painting of a woman carrying water. The painting transforms to show her town getting access to clean water, giving her more time to spend with friends and family.

“Spending time together is a gift, but women around the world spend hours a day away from home collecting water,” Damon says. “What if they didn’t have to?”

The spot ends with Damon explaining that each purchase of a Stella Artois limited-edition chalice will provide one person five years of safe water access. Additionally, for every Stella Artois product purchased, the brand will donate at least one month of safe water access to one person.

Stella Artois wanted the film to feel like “a piece of art” instead of an ad, said Tim Ovadia, global vice president at Stella Artois.

Cooper, who is an oil painter by trade, channeled that vision by using watercolors to create 60 different frames, which combined into the pace of the animated film. 

“Give the Gift of Time” also includes an out of home component. Stella Artois took over the water tower at 149 Grand Street, located in the Soho neighborhood of New York City. A painting of a woman is located directly under the water tank, making it look like she is carrying it on her head. 

“Women around the world walk hours a day for water, we have it on our roofs,” reads the tagline, which directs people to Water.org. 

The campaign aims to compare how people in New York City have access to safe water through an estimated 15,000 water tanks across city rooftops. It’s an overlooked luxury that people in developing countries don’t have.

“We think that is a creative and impactful way of landing our message in the middle of the Soho shopping district at Christmas, and to get people to look up and have a moment of reflection on how lucky they are,” said Ovadia. “We believe that at this time of year, the best present is actually being present with someone, and, unfortunately, not everyone has that gift because of the hours spent every day collecting water.”

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Publicis overtakes rivals to be world’s most valuable agency group

1 Publicis overtakes rivals to be world’s most valuable agency group

Cadbury Celebrations gifts celebrity ads to hundreds of local businesses this Diwali

2 Cadbury Celebrations gifts celebrity ads to hundreds of local businesses this Diwali

Amazon delivers love labelled with gratitude this Diwali

3 Amazon delivers love labelled with gratitude this Diwali

Coca-Cola lifts full-year outlook as it steps up marketing spend

4 Coca-Cola lifts outlook and marketing spend

Amazon growth slows as consumers return to physical stores

5 Amazon growth slows as consumers return to physical stores

Facebook outlines new direction as growth decelerates and scrutiny intensifies

6 Facebook outlines new direction as growth decelerates and scrutiny intensifies

Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

7 Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

Red light, green light: Did Netflix go too far with this Squid Game promotion?

8 Red light, green light: Did Netflix go too far with this Squid Game promotion?

Discovery+ exceeds expectations in India

9 Discovery+ exceeds expectations in India

With 'Hidden riches' campaign, Citibank aims to align with changing money habits among Singapore's wealthy

10 Citibank launches 'Hidden riches' to align with Singapore's wealthy

Related Articles

Men have to take responsibility for advocating for women’s safety in adland
Advertising
Sep 30, 2021
Paul Wells

Men have to take responsibility for advocating for ...

Jockey India aims to celebrate versatile women with BRAvos
Advertising
Sep 6, 2021
Campaign India Team

Jockey India aims to celebrate versatile women with ...

Open letter calls for greater inclusion of LGBT+ women in advertising
Advertising
Aug 31, 2021
Sara Nelson

Open letter calls for greater inclusion of LGBT+ ...

Wunderman Thompson launches scheme to support women and non-binary business owners
Advertising
Jul 22, 2021
Sara Nelson

Wunderman Thompson launches scheme to support women ...

Just Published

Was this Squid Game promo appropriate? Industry opinion is split
Marketing
52 minutes ago
Matthew Miller

Was this Squid Game promo appropriate? Industry ...

SPOT SURVEY RESULTS: Nearly half of respondents to our survey say the activation crossed a line. And high fractions of respondents also favour more caution by brands—and even regulation—when it comes to exposing kids to marketing for adult fare.

Campaign Crash Course: How to not suck at videoconferencing
Advertising
1 hour ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: How to not suck at videoconfe...

By now, one would think agencies have mastered the art of virtual pitching. Not so, says this cheeky lesson from marketing consultancy TrinityP3, which explains how to do it right.

This Raffles Hotel campaign is a love letter to white royals
Marketing
1 hour ago
Ad Nut

This Raffles Hotel campaign is a love letter to ...

The campaign—which uses royals as influencers—hearkens back to a colonial age that might be better left unhearkened.

Can China's Double 11 be more sustainable in the age of climate chaos?
Marketing
7 hours ago
Gemma A Williams

Can China's Double 11 be more sustainable in the ...

Attitudes in China are shifting and much of this is coming from the younger generations, and China’s biggest e-commerce conglomerate Alibaba is touting this 11.11 as its greenest festival yet.