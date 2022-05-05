St John campaign uses siren song to good effect

The sound of a siren is one that evokes many emotions: curiosity, empathy, worry, and hope among a few. A new campaign for St John from 303 MullenLowe Perth utilises these emotions in a simple, impactful campaign to drive home the message that the ambulance hotline should be reserved for life-threatening emergencies.

St John chief of brand and reputation Aaron Crowther said that about 300,000 people call the emergency hotline (000) seeking an ambulance each year. But they were facing a difficulty of weeding out the emergency situations and calls related to general health and Covid. Crowther said that ambulance services in other states were facing a silimar issue, and they vowed to reinforce the 000 hotline for emergencies only.

303 MullenLowe Perth’s ECD Richard Berney said: “An ambulance siren is one of the most distressing sounds that humans have ever designed. It cuts through almost any other and has a way of reminding us of our own mortality. But to those who need critical help, it may as well be birdsong.”

Ad Nut thinks that this campaign uses a simple idea to humanise victims of life-threatening emergencies as well as emergency healthcare workers. Ad Nut would be curious to learn if the campaign manages to reduce the number of non-essential calls that St John receives post-launch.

The ‘Sound of Survival’ campaign is running state-wide in Western Australia across radio, online video, social and outdoor and was strategically designed with a speed-to-market approach in mind. Media planning and buying has been handled by 303 MullenLowe’s sister agency, Mediahub.

