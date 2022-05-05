Advertising PR The Work
Ad Nut
1 day ago

St John campaign uses siren song to good effect

A simple, new campaign from 303 MullenLowe aims to reduce the number of non-essential calls that emergency ambulance services receive.

The sound of a siren is one that evokes many emotions: curiosity, empathy, worry, and hope among a few. A new campaign for St John from 303 MullenLowe Perth utilises these emotions in a simple, impactful campaign to drive home the message that the ambulance hotline should be reserved for life-threatening emergencies.

St John chief of brand and reputation Aaron Crowther said that about 300,000 people call the emergency hotline (000) seeking an ambulance each year. But they were facing a difficulty of weeding out the emergency situations and calls related to general health and Covid. Crowther said that ambulance services in other states were facing a silimar issue, and they vowed to reinforce the 000 hotline for emergencies only.

303 MullenLowe Perth’s ECD Richard Berney said: “An ambulance siren is one of the most distressing sounds that humans have ever designed. It cuts through almost any other and has a way of reminding us of our own mortality. But to those who need critical help, it may as well be birdsong.”

Ad Nut thinks that this campaign uses a simple idea to humanise victims of life-threatening emergencies as well as emergency healthcare workers. Ad Nut would be curious to learn if the campaign manages to reduce the number of non-essential calls that St John receives post-launch.

The ‘Sound of Survival’ campaign is running state-wide in Western Australia across radio, online video, social and outdoor and was strategically designed with a speed-to-market approach in mind. Media planning and buying has been handled by 303 MullenLowe’s sister agency, Mediahub.  

CREDITS

Client – St John
Chief of Brand and Reputation – Aaron Crowther
Peta Rule - Head of Brand Media
James Foggo - Media and Content Team Leader 

Agency – 303 MullenLowe Perth
Creative Director - Richard Berney
Creatives - Jake Ransom, Zosia Kilpatrick
Senior Business Director - Holly Creasey
Agency Producer - Belinda De Corti
Planning Director - Smiljka Dimitrijevic
Design - Alby Furfaro
Finished Artist - Suzanne Whoston

Media – Mediahub Perth
Media Director - Kylie Macey
Media Manager - Meg Handley

Suppliers
Photographer - Finlay McKay
Production Company - Beautiful Pictures
Producer - Kate Downie
Director - Corrie Jones
DOP - Duane Orriss
Music & Sound - Cue Sound 

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

