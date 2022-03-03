Spikes Asia X Campaign: Diaper or Coke?

In today’s world, you’re either a soda or a diaper brand—a product or service relevant to (and marketable to) everyone, or one with a niche audience.

If you’re a soda brand, traditional creative and investment for TV makes sense; but if you’re a diaper, you’ve got to make the most out of the new digital marketing playbook to drive results.

How do you leverage creativity + digital expertise to drive soda-scale results for diaper-scale clients?

Speakers: