Analysis
Staff Reporters
Mar 3, 2022

Spikes Asia X Campaign: Diaper or Coke?

Creativity and channel strategy in the new digital marketing landscape.

In today’s world, you’re either a soda or a diaper brand—a product or service relevant to (and marketable to) everyone, or one with a niche audience.

If you’re a soda brand, traditional creative and investment for TV makes sense; but if you’re a diaper, you’ve got to make the most out of the new digital marketing playbook to drive results.

How do you leverage creativity + digital expertise to drive soda-scale results for diaper-scale clients?

Speakers:

  • Deirdre MacGlashan, Chief Media Officer, Stagwell, Inc. (waiting on headshot)
  • Mark Penn, Global Chief Executive Officer, Stagwell, Inc.
     
Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific
