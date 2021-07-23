Partner Content
Staff Writer
Jul 23, 2021

Sindhuja Rai: DEI means different things in SEA than in Europe. As a global brand leader, how are you adapting messaging to each?

Mondelez's global media investment lead is a huge DEI advocate within the company and in the wider industry.

Sindhuja Rai, global media investment lead, Mondelez

This is part of a video series for the Power List 2021, created in partnership with Twitter as part of their global #LeadersforGood initiative.

As global media investment lead of Mondelez, Sindhuja Rai has consistently delivered, with media ROI growing over 10% year-on-year, placing the company in the top quartile among its F&B competitors. But her achievements go beyond business. She is a strong advocate of diversity, equity and inclusion, and is conscious of giving voice to people from different backgrounds and orientations. She mentors future women leaders within Mondelez, which has a higher-than-average female ratio of 70% on her teams and has been actively involved with Campaign’s Women Leading Change awards. 

Watch the video to learn more. 

And read her thoughts around brand purpose below: 

How CMOs can be a force for change when defining brand purpose

 
