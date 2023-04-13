Samsung’s new ad has a grouchy cat see in 8K

BBH Singapore’s latest global campaign features a sassy feline, unimpressed by everything it encounters except for Samsung’s superior display technology in its latest flagship television.

The 90-second, tightly crafted film loaded with striking visuals highlights the cutting-edge features of Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K. It follows a man and his cat, Bebo, as he embarks on a quest to elicit a/any reaction from the indifferent, grouchy, yet adorable cat.

Directed by Rodrigo Saavedra through Immigrant Studio, the visually rich campaign sees the man on a desperate mission to impress his sourpuss Bebo. He throws myriad colourful balls of wool, dances in a suit of infrared lights and even takes the sullen feline scuba-diving, but it's not until he turns on his new Samsung TV that the miserable kitty is dazzled. With a hint of excitement, the fur on its body stands on end, the wide-eyed cat can't help but yelp—"Wow".

Ad Nut has learned that the "wow" took voice artists about 30 takes to sound impressive and convincing in equal measure—a nutty amount of effort, but one which gives the film its purrfect ending.

Ad Nut knows viewers will delight at the furry Bebo's grumpy cattitude. But using the same cute, domesticated animals and preying on their stereotypes to sell products is getting a tad unimaginative. By sticking to dogs and cats, it seems brands are missing out on a whole gamut of animal actors. Next time cast Ad Nut’s ilk, for example. Imagine an ad for rock climbing gear with a squirrel effortlessly scaling heights. Or one for a gourmet nut company with Ad Nut as the star taste tester?

Be it daredevil climbers and culinary connoisseurs, Ad Nut strongly believes squirrels are marketing mavericks. High-time creatives tap into their natural charisma to steal the show.

This global campaign runs in India, Australia, Singapore, U.S, U.K. Brazil, Italy and Mexio in partnership with Disney+ on TV, social media and OOH, including London’s Piccadilly Circus.

CREDITS



Production

Agency: BBH Singapore

Chief creative officer: Sascha Kuntze

Creative director: Charlene Chua

Creative director and head of art: Gaston Soto

Senior art director: Nico Tangara

Senior art director: Amos Mak

Copywriter: Judy Au

Pitch creatives: Xander Lee, Ishan Venkat, Michael Chin

Head of production: Wendi Chong

Head of business: David Anson

Business director: Jasmine Portman

Associate account director: Seraphyn See

Head of strategy: Chris Chalk

Strategy director: Ruth Lim

Social specialists: Rebekah Anthony, Kristal Lee

Motion graphics art director & content creator: Allan Yeo

Film Production Company: Immigrant Studio

Film director: Rodrigo Saavedra

Executive producer: Phie Hansen

Special effects studio: SWISS

Sound production: Antfood

Client: Samsung

Head of IMC part, Visual Display Marketing Group: Hyun Min Chun

Visual display marketing team: Sunny Yang, Anant Baijal, Woohee Park, Soomin Jo, Hyewon Lee