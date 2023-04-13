Samsung’s new ad has a grouchy cat see in 8K

BBH Singapore’s latest global campaign features a sassy feline, unimpressed by everything it encounters except for Samsung’s superior display technology in its latest flagship television.
The 90-second, tightly crafted film loaded with striking visuals highlights the cutting-edge features of Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K. It follows a man and his cat, Bebo, as he embarks on a quest to elicit a/any reaction from the indifferent, grouchy, yet adorable cat.
Directed by Rodrigo Saavedra through Immigrant Studio, the visually rich campaign sees the man on a desperate mission to impress his sourpuss Bebo. He throws myriad colourful balls of wool, dances in a suit of infrared lights and even takes the sullen feline scuba-diving, but it's not until he turns on his new Samsung TV that the miserable kitty is dazzled. With a hint of excitement, the fur on its body stands on end, the wide-eyed cat can't help but yelp—"Wow".
Ad Nut has learned that the "wow" took voice artists about 30 takes to sound impressive and convincing in equal measure—a nutty amount of effort, but one which gives the film its purrfect ending.
Ad Nut knows viewers will delight at the furry Bebo's grumpy cattitude. But using the same cute, domesticated animals and preying on their stereotypes to sell products is getting a tad unimaginative. By sticking to dogs and cats, it seems brands are missing out on a whole gamut of animal actors. Next time cast Ad Nut’s ilk, for example. Imagine an ad for rock climbing gear with a squirrel effortlessly scaling heights. Or one for a gourmet nut company with Ad Nut as the star taste tester?
Be it daredevil climbers and culinary connoisseurs, Ad Nut strongly believes squirrels are marketing mavericks. High-time creatives tap into their natural charisma to steal the show.
This global campaign runs in India, Australia, Singapore, U.S, U.K. Brazil, Italy and Mexio in partnership with Disney+ on TV, social media and OOH, including London’s Piccadilly Circus.
CREDITS
Production
Agency: BBH Singapore
Chief creative officer: Sascha Kuntze
Creative director: Charlene Chua
Creative director and head of art: Gaston Soto
Senior art director: Nico Tangara
Senior art director: Amos Mak
Copywriter: Judy Au
Pitch creatives: Xander Lee, Ishan Venkat, Michael Chin
Head of production: Wendi Chong
Head of business: David Anson
Business director: Jasmine Portman
Associate account director: Seraphyn See
Head of strategy: Chris Chalk
Strategy director: Ruth Lim
Social specialists: Rebekah Anthony, Kristal Lee
Motion graphics art director & content creator: Allan Yeo
Film Production Company: Immigrant Studio
Film director: Rodrigo Saavedra
Executive producer: Phie Hansen
Special effects studio: SWISS
Sound production: Antfood
Client: Samsung
Head of IMC part, Visual Display Marketing Group: Hyun Min Chun
Visual display marketing team: Sunny Yang, Anant Baijal, Woohee Park, Soomin Jo, Hyewon Lee
|Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.