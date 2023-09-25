Samsung urges siblings to make the most of hand-me-downs

Samsung Galaxy has rolled out a campaign for two of its smartphones - the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip5. The campaign is inspired by the tradition of hand-me-down gadgets among siblings in a family.

Conceptualised by Cheil India, the campaign renders a fresh take on making tech affordable, while throwing light on the various perks the brand has on offer as the festive season approaches.

It consists of a film which is anchored around a brother-sister duo and their camaraderie, wherein each of them tries to play the game of one-upmanship when it comes to possessing the latest and coolest gadgets. While the brother avails a ‘zero down payment’ offer to purchase a new smartphone and passes off his old phone to his younger sister, she has the last laugh when she upgrades it for another latest model with an additional discount to boot.

Aditya Babbar, senior director, mobile business, Samsung India said, “Keeping true to our philosophy of making great tech affordable, the Samsung S23 Series builds on the philosophy of affordability where consumers can choose upto 24M no cost EMI along with an unmatched exchange bonus on their old device driving our mission of Digital India.”

Vikash Chemjong, CCO, Cheil India added, “We have shared our Smartphones with our siblings and all we did was capture this moment in a tongue-in-cheek manner, not to mention the attractive offers that make it easier to upgrade to Galaxy phones”.

Srijib Mallik- head of business-Samsung, at Cheil India, said, “Hand-me-down is common practice amongst siblings. However, with our attractive offers one can get into the aspirational Galaxy series. Through slice-of-life films, we have catapulted this observation into a theme that holds the entire campaign together”.

Credits

Chief Creative Officer – Vikash Chemjong

Executive Creative Director – Kaushik Datta

Sr. Creative Director, Copy – Hariharan Subramanian

Creative Director, Art – Rishabh Bhardwaj

