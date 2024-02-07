The Work Advertising
1 day ago

Salomon provides an escape back to earth

"Welcome back to Earth" by DDB Paris depicts a woman in a busy city who transports herself away from the grey scene with the help of her Salomon trainers.

She is blown into a serene environment and is seen lying down on some grass, wearing more running gear sold by the retailer.

The camera shows the nature around the woman such as trees and a stream and the woman begins running through the scenery.

Copy at the end reads: "Welcome back to Earth."

The work was created by Benoit Oulhen and Yassine Ouadah-Tsabet. It was directed by Martin De Thurah through Henry.

Credits

Brand Salomon
Chief brand officer Scott Mellin
Creative director Jason Israel
Agency DDB Paris
Chief creative officer Alexander Kalchev
Copywriter Benoit Oulhen
Art director Yassine Ouadah-Tsabet
TV producer/art buyer Quentin Moenne Loccoz
Post-producer Jérôme Deplatiere
Strategic planning Sebastien Genty, Clara Vincent
Account Xavier Mendiola, Olivier Guillerot, Julia Saumande, Tom Salvan

Production company Henry
Directors Martin De Thurah (brand film), Elena Pettiti Di Roreto (category films)
Director of photography Kasper Tuxen
1st ad César Chabrol
Steadicamer Karsten Jacobsen
Photographer Jake Jones
Executive producer Jean Ozannat
Producer Gaelle Delaporte

Production coordinator Marie Mezeray
Stylist Joy Sinanian
Post-production manager Clément Pignal
Production service Division
Executive producer Rok Orazem
Producer Lada Sekulic
Post-production The Mill
Executive post producer Lionel Juglair
Post-producers Laura RoddierMaéva Esteban
Editors Peter Brandt (brand film)Francesco Roma (category films)Antonin Brones (category films)Thomas Courcelle (category films)Chloé Charrier
Motion Jean Yves Parent, Émilie Foure, Olivier Jarry, Michael Moercant, Julien Pinot, Manon Baillet, Tanguy Puech, Julien Maurin
3D Stanis Alvarez
Visual effects supervisor Alexis Baillia
Flame Alexis Baillia, Sébastien Kremer, Valentin Gingembre
Grading Jean Clément Soret (Co3)
Grading assistant Violette Madrid

Sound production, sound design, music and soundmix Ballad.Co

