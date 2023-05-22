Rex on the beach! Dinosaur prints ahead of Apple TV+ documentary launch

Apple TV+ celebrates the release of dinosaur documentary Prehistoric Planet's second series with a collection of artworks.

The campaign depicts the tyrannosaurus rex, triceratops and hatzegopteryx, all of which feature in the series.

The murals are made out of natural materials such as earth pigments, ground shells, charcoal and local chalk, which wash away with the rain.

They are situated in different places around the globe to reflect the planet’s ancient history like the UK’s Jurassic Coast, the Moab Desert in Utah and a remote island in Finland.

It was created by MTAart agency artist David Popa, who spent more than 12 hours crafting each of the giant murals.



CREDITS:

Art: MTArt artist David Popa Agency: MTArt Agency Creative director: Peter Mountstevens