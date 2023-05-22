Advertising Marketing The Work
Staff Reporters
2 days ago

Rex on the beach! Dinosaur prints ahead of Apple TV+ documentary launch

AD BRIEF: A natural landscape artist created spectacular earth murals in the United States, England and Finland using prehistoric pigments and natural materials ahead of the second season of ‘Prehistoric Planet.’

Apple TV+ celebrates the release of dinosaur documentary Prehistoric Planet's second series with a collection of artworks.

The campaign depicts the tyrannosaurus rex, triceratops and hatzegopteryx, all of which feature in the series.

The murals are made out of natural materials such as earth pigments, ground shells, charcoal and local chalk, which wash away with the rain.

They are situated in different places around the globe to reflect the planet’s ancient history like the UK’s Jurassic Coast, the Moab Desert in Utah and a remote island in Finland.

It was created by MTAart agency artist David Popa, who spent more than 12 hours crafting each of the giant murals.


CREDITS:

Art: MTArt artist David Popa
Agency: MTArt Agency
Creative director: Peter Mountstevens
Agency: Taylor Herring
Client: Apple TV

 

Source:
Campaign UK

