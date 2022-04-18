Reliance Jewels' cinematic film celebrates the Rann of Kutch craftsmanship

Reliance Jewels has rolled out a collection to honour the craftsmanship, landscape and intricacies, of the Rann of Kutch salt marsh in Gujurat, India.

A film has been rolled out for the collection which captures different elements of inspiration from Rann of Kutch and its impact on the brand's jewellery collection ‘Rannkaar’. The film has been conceptualised by Scarecrow M&C Saatchi.

The film features a young woman visiting Kutch. When she arrives, she meets a local woman and tells her that she wants to visit the entire region of Kutch. The local lady tells her that Kutch is not small. She continues telling the tourist, that if she wants to see the people, places, and lifestyle, she will have to spend more time here. The film then goes on to depict the artisan houses, interiors, music and clothes. From the carvings of wood work paintings of Rogan to the mirror work of Lippan, the film showcases that each piece of artwork is a reflection of the people of Kutch and their culture. It aims to interrelate the craftsmanship of Kutch with the jewellery pieces of Reliance Jewels' Rannkaar collection.

Manish Bhatt, founder, and director, Scarecrow M&C Saatchi, said, “We got a delightful opportunity to showcase the holistic craftsmanship of the Rann of Kutch with a team of legends who understood the true visual and musical essence of the region.”

CREDITS

Agency: Scarecrow M&C Saatchi

Client: Reliance Jewels

Creative team: Manish Bhatt, Raghu Bhat, Kapil Tammal, Sakhi Shah, Yuvraj Gorule, Kunal Parkar, Rohit Khedkar, Lalit Sakurkar, Tanmay Raul, Shreekant Salwadi, Antara Shinde, Krupa Mehta, Sayali Wadke, Mayuri Patil, Kalpita Powale and Tanvi Deorukhakar

Reliance Jewels team: Sunil Nayak, Anup Kondakundi, Piyush Seth, Sonali Shah Sheth, Hitesh Mastram. Aswin Bafne, Rohan Patankar, Tanishka Sharma, Sachi Sharma, Shaswat Doctor, Shribandhu Gupta and Shilpa Ullattuthodiyil

Production house: Lens Flare Films

Director: Sachin Kotre

Director of photography: Sejal Shah

Executive producer: Naveed Khan

Producer: Tia Bandyopadhyay