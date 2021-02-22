Post-pandemic creativity: Recover, rebuild and renew

This session was broadcast during Spikes Asia X Campaign at 2:40 pm on February 22, 2021.

2021 is the year to build back better. How can marketers help their businesses to come back stronger by building a more distinctive brand and effectively engaging the changing behaviour of their audiences? Leveraging insights from WARC's Toolkit for 2021 and Asia Strategy Report, this session will provide guidance and best practice on:

How brands should respond to recession and achieve cut-through

How to stay effective in the age of e-commerce?

How can marketers successfully engage the at-home consumer?

Speaker:

Ed Pank

Managing Director APAC

WARC

