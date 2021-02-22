Marketing Analysis News
Staff
1 day ago

Post-pandemic creativity: Recover, rebuild and renew

VIDEO FROM SPIKES ASIA X CAMPAIGN: Leveraging insights from WARC's Toolkit for 2021 and Asia Strategy Report, this session provides guidance and best practice on how to build back better.

This session was broadcast during Spikes Asia X Campaign at 2:40 pm on February 22, 2021.

2021 is the year to build back better. How can marketers help their businesses to come back stronger by building a more distinctive brand and effectively engaging the changing behaviour of their audiences? Leveraging insights from WARC's Toolkit for 2021 and Asia Strategy Report, this session will provide guidance and best practice on:

  • How brands should respond to recession and achieve cut-through
  • How to stay effective in the age of e-commerce?
  • How can marketers successfully engage the at-home consumer?

Speaker:

Ed Pank
Managing Director APAC
WARC

See our editor-written summary of this session and the rest of our Spikes Asia X Campaign coverage:

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Yes, that $5.5m Super Bowl ad makes media sense: a top advertiser explains

1 Yes, that $5.5m Super Bowl ad makes media sense: a top advertiser explains

Agency Report Cards 2020: We grade 39 APAC agency networks

2 Agency Report Cards 2020: We grade 39 APAC networks

Dentsu's Wendy Clark: ‘If I don’t use my position to change the face of the industry, shame on me’

3 Dentsu's Wendy Clark: ‘If I don’t use my position to change the face of the industry, shame on me’

Dentsu reports $1.3 billion annual operating loss after tough Q4

4 Dentsu reports $1.3 billion annual operating loss after tough Q4

Havas acquires Singapore independent BLKJ

5 Havas acquires Singapore independent BLKJ

Publicis Media China CEO Cary Huang exits

6 Publicis Media China CEO Cary Huang exits

Facebook blocks Australians from viewing and sharing news

7 Facebook blocks Australians from viewing and sharing news

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Philippines' top local brands

9 Philippines' top local brands

P&G wants equal representation of female directors for its ads across brands in India

10 P&G wants equal representation of female directors for its ads across brands in India

Related Articles

See the Spikes Asia and Tangrams shortlists
Advertising
10 hours ago
Staff Reporters

See the Spikes Asia and Tangrams shortlists

'Extinction date' packaging design wins gold at Young Spikes integrated competition
Digital
12 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

'Extinction date' packaging design wins gold at ...

Ask WPP's Mark Read questions at Spikes Asia x Campaign
Advertising
Jan 27, 2021
Staff

Ask WPP's Mark Read questions at Spikes Asia x Campaign

Getting creative with sustainable production
Advertising
3 hours ago
Staff

Getting creative with sustainable production

Just Published

How brands can tell better stories at scale
Advertising
1 hour ago
Raahil Chopra

How brands can tell better stories at scale

CMOs from P&G, Spotify and HDFC were part of a panel moderated by Leo Burnett's Dheeraj Sinha on day two of Spikes Asia X Campaign

Engaging the consumers of tomorrow
Marketing
2 hours ago
Staff

Engaging the consumers of tomorrow

SPIKES ASIA X CAMPAIGN: What are brands doing to engage audiences today? How have their strategies changed, and what can we expect to see from brands as the world continues to define the new normal.

Getting creative with sustainable production
Advertising
3 hours ago
Staff

Getting creative with sustainable production

SPIKES ASIA X CAMPAIGN: New technology and innovation empower us to transform the way TV commercials are shot to be more sustainable. James Suh of DDB Korea, along with a technology expert and an entertainment-industry producer, showcase 3D, real-time virtual sets.

Predicting and delivering creative effectiveness
Advertising
3 hours ago
Staff

Predicting and delivering creative effectiveness

SPIKES ASIA X CAMPAIGN: Following the launch of Kantar's Creative Effectiveness Awards, Irene Joshy, the company's regional creative domain lead, share key insights based on human and machine learning that could inspire creative work in the coming years.