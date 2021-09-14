Marketing News The Work Digital
Mariah Cooper
1 day ago

Olay tackles beauty bias in search algorithms

The #DecodetheBias campaign shows how beauty filters and search results cater to Eurocentric beauty standards.

Eurocentric beauty standards are the primary reference point for search algorithms and beauty filters on social media apps. But women of color are disproportionately excluded from STEM, which leads to “coded bias,” or racial bias in facial recognition algorithms. 

On Monday, Olay launched #DecodetheBias, a campaign in honour of National Coding Week. Created by Badger & Winters, the campaign includes a 60-second spot featuring Joy Buolamwini, founder of the Algorithmic Justice League (AJL). Buolamwini’s work was highlighted in the Netflix film, Coded Bias. 

In the spot, Buolamwini shows how search terms like “beautiful face,” “beautiful skin” and “beautiful woman,” don’t turn up results that feature women of color. “Who gets to be beautiful online is decided by code and society,” Buolamwini says. “And women of colour, we’re being left out.” 

“We wanted to prompt consumers and the beauty industry to question, ‘Where are the women of colour?’” Stephanie Headley, VP of Olay, P&G, told Campaign US. “We wanted to create a vision of what a more inclusive representation of beauty would actually look like and give people some tangible actions to take.”

#DecodetheBias aims to double the number of women in STEM and triple the number of women of color (WOC) in STEM by 2030. Olay has partnered with the non-profit organization Black Girls Code to send 1,000 girls of colour to its 2022 summer camp, which covers robotics, game design, iOS app development and more subjects in the tech industry. 

Olay is encouraging people to use the hashtag #DecodetheBias on Instagram and Twitter to help send up to 1,200 more girls to the summer program. 

The P&G-owned brand is also committed to change its own beauty biases inside the company. Olay audited its Skin Advisor, a web-based tool that uses a selfie image to recommend skincare products. AJL’s audit partner ORCAA (O’Neil Risk Consulting & Algorithmic Auditing) assessed the AI to determine issues of bias and recommend steps for remediation. 

Olay first committed to women in STEM in 2019, when it launched its the #MakeSpaceforWomen campaign at the Super Bowl that year. The brand also donated $500,000 to Girls Who Code to support future female scientists, engineers, programmers and space explorers. 

In 2020, Olay pledged $1 million to support women in STEM with initiatives such as: A $520,000 donation to the United Negro College Fund (UNCF), donating “science-lessons-in-a-box,” created by Olay scientists, to encourage learning in a virtual environment and more.

Olay plans to continue fighting bias beyond the campaign, across all facets of the brand. 

“We're going to remain committed to achieving gender parity by 2030,” Headley said. “We're also committed to being more inclusionary on who we feature in front of and behind the camera. The products we create are often inspired by women and women of colour. And in our commitment to ensure that, we have directors who are representative of women and people of colour.”

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

How to promote your brand on Connected TV

1 How to promote your brand on Connected TV

Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

2 Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

3 Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

PepsiCo launches data practice to help food and beverage retailers grow

4 PepsiCo launches data practice to help food and beverage retailers grow

$3.3 billion Unilever media pitch wraps, WPP retains largest remit

5 $3.3 billion Unilever media pitch wraps, WPP retains largest remit

The top 10 beer brands in Asia-Pacific

6 Top 10: Asia's favourite beer brands

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

7 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Is regional agency leadership still necessary?

8 Is regional agency leadership still necessary?

Wunderman Thompson's APAC CEO Annette Male lands Facebook role

9 Wunderman Thompson's APAC CEO Annette Male lands Facebook role

Tech experts throw shade at Facebook-Ray Ban smart glasses

10 Tech experts throw shade at Facebook-Ray Ban smart glasses

Related Articles

Olay's 'Fearless' takes on standards of beauty in China
Advertising
Jul 30, 2021
Ad Nut

Olay's 'Fearless' takes on standards of beauty in China

Olay celebrates importance of 'besties' in China
Advertising
Jan 15, 2020
Ad Nut

Olay celebrates importance of 'besties' in China

Olay encourages women to 'break up' with age pressure
Advertising
Aug 5, 2019
Ad Nut

Olay encourages women to 'break up' with age pressure

Olay tells women in Thailand age is just a number
The Work
Feb 1, 2018
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Olay tells women in Thailand age is just a number

Just Published

Happiness Saigon wants to make you miss your physical office a little less
Marketing
9 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Happiness Saigon wants to make you miss your ...

INSPIRATION STATION: What started out as a metaverse passion project by a junior designer has helped connect remote working colleagues and could be a template for other companies to emulate.

Creative Minds: Kelly Ann Nguyen's many sources of inspiration
Analysis
9 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Kelly Ann Nguyen's many sources of ...

We get to know the art director and social team lead at UltraSuperNew Tokyo through her answers to 11 questions. Learn how fashion led her to adland, why she sang to children for money, who her creative influences are, and who did her tattoos.

Headspace launches global campaign amid world's emerging 'new normal'
Digital
10 hours ago
Sara Nelson

Headspace launches global campaign amid world's ...

'Find some Headspace' encourages individuals to find a place of mental comfort following the highs and lows of the previous year.

Spokes-animals give China environmental advice
Advertising
10 hours ago
Ad Nut

Spokes-animals give China environmental advice

A campaign celebrating the fifth anniversary of Alipay's Ant Forest game has captured attention in China with a series of videos in which animals model 'green' behaviours.