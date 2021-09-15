Search
olay
21 hours ago
Olay shows how bias pushes girls out of STEM
With a campaign by Publicis Singapore, the brand launches an initiative to close the gender gap in STEM careers in India.
Sep 15, 2021
Olay tackles beauty bias in search algorithms
The #DecodetheBias campaign shows how beauty filters and search results cater to Eurocentric beauty standards.
Jul 30, 2021
Olay's 'Fearless' takes on standards of beauty in China
In a campaign by Grey Hong Kong for the mainland market, the P&G beauty brand ruminates on the supposed ideals of physical appearance. Let's hope it really practices what it's preaching.
Jan 15, 2020
Olay celebrates importance of 'besties' in China
Campaign by Grey Hong Kong focuses on best friends who always have each other's back.
Sep 17, 2019
This mom is a real monster (but in a good way)
THE WORK: 'Monster' by Grey Group for Olay.
Aug 5, 2019
Olay encourages women to 'break up' with age pressure
Olay takes on a controversial social topic ahead of Chinese Valentine’s Day.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins