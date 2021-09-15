olay

Olay shows how bias pushes girls out of STEM
21 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Olay shows how bias pushes girls out of STEM

With a campaign by Publicis Singapore, the brand launches an initiative to close the gender gap in STEM careers in India.

Olay tackles beauty bias in search algorithms
Sep 15, 2021
Mariah Cooper

Olay tackles beauty bias in search algorithms

The #DecodetheBias campaign shows how beauty filters and search results cater to Eurocentric beauty standards.

Olay's 'Fearless' takes on standards of beauty in China
Jul 30, 2021
Ad Nut

Olay's 'Fearless' takes on standards of beauty in China

In a campaign by Grey Hong Kong for the mainland market, the P&G beauty brand ruminates on the supposed ideals of physical appearance. Let's hope it really practices what it's preaching.

Olay celebrates importance of 'besties' in China
Jan 15, 2020
Ad Nut

Olay celebrates importance of 'besties' in China

Campaign by Grey Hong Kong focuses on best friends who always have each other's back.

This mom is a real monster (but in a good way)
Sep 17, 2019
Ad Nut

This mom is a real monster (but in a good way)

THE WORK: 'Monster' by Grey Group for Olay.

Olay encourages women to 'break up' with age pressure
Aug 5, 2019
Ad Nut

Olay encourages women to 'break up' with age pressure

Olay takes on a controversial social topic ahead of Chinese Valentine’s Day.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Conversational Commerce: The secret to creating frictionless customer experiences

1 Conversational Commerce: The secret to creating frictionless customer experiences

Son Heung-Min kicks off multi-market Tiger Beer campaign

2 Son Heung-Min kicks off multi-market Tiger Beer campaign

6 PR agencies to watch out for in 2022

3 6 PR agencies to watch out for in 2022

Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

4 Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

We read a bunch of 2022 trend reports so you don't have to

5 We read a bunch of 2022 trend reports so you don't have to

APAC New Business League: November 2021 report

6 Coca-Cola rewrites the APAC New Business League

Outlook 2022: Key themes for APAC creativity

7 Outlook 2022: Key themes for APAC creativity

‘A complete mess’: Novak Djokovic saga causes reputational damage

8 ‘A complete mess’: Novak Djokovic saga causes reputational damage

20 years on, Porsche has fresh designs for Asia-Pacific

9 20 years on, Porsche has fresh designs for Asia-Pacific

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

10 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse