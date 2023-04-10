Advertising News The Work
Ad Nut
1 day ago

KitKat gets lazy, let's AI do the work in a new campaign

Wunderman Thompson uses AI to create a new KitKat ad. Now if only Ad Nut could follow suit in its reviews.

Ad Nut may be a simple squirrel, but even Ad Nut knows that letting AI take over the creative process is like letting a toddler loose in a candy store – messy, unpredictable, and likely to end in tears. But KitKat is apparently all for it, because, you know, breaks and stuff.

So, they fed some generic briefs to the AI, like “Write a KitKat ad the way Gen Z speaks”, “Write a KitKat ad about gamers”, and “Write a KitKat ad about the latest trends”. And what did the AI come up with? Some half-decent scripts that were used to prompt an image generator, resulting in “almost ok” images.

“The results weren’t perfect, but it meant the fingers everyone needed to lift were mainly chocolate ones.”

“AI is revolutionising our industry and beyond, but the reality is not every brand has something relevant (or fun) to say on that space,” Wunderman Thompson chief creative officer João Braga said.

“KitKat has breaks, and AI gives us more of those. So, we thought we’d have a crack at it ourselves and poke some fun at AI – while we can.”

Oh, how true, João. How true. And yet, here we are, letting AI run amok with our advertising campaigns.

While AI is many things incredible, but it's all a bit of a Wild West situation currently. Ad Nut's cynicism meter runs high if creativity jobs are assigned to new tech tools. Because, you know, AI is just a harmless little thing that couldn’t possibly cause any trouble. Right? 

CREDITS:

Nestle, KitKat
Vice president – Global Category Lead KITKAT: Chris O’Donnell
Head of marketing Confectionary: Melanie Chen
Senior marketing manager (Chocolate): Shannon Wright
Senior brand manager (KitKat): Monique Ellis

Wunderman Thompson Perth
Chief creative officer: Joao Braga
Chief strategy officer: Mel Wiese
General manager: Annabelle Barnum
Creative director: Steven Hey
Creative director: Simon Koay
Group account director: Samantha Scheidler
Account manager: Francesca Brown
Senior producer: Siobhan Crawley
Editor: Alex Barnett

Media Agency

UM

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific
Topics

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Pepsi unveils a new logo: a look back at the logos through the years

1 Pepsi unveils a new logo: a look back at the logos through the years

BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson on technology, the new brand work and where the magic lies

2 BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson on technology, the new brand work and where the magic lies

L'Oréal acquires Aesop in $2.53 billion deal

3 L'Oréal acquires Aesop in $2.53 billion deal

Google's AI chatbot Bard spouts lies and misinformation in 78% cases: report

4 Google's AI chatbot Bard spouts lies and misinformation in 78% cases: report

AI-generated art: how brands and agencies can avoid an ethical disaster

5 AI-generated art: how brands and agencies can avoid an ethical disaster

Dentsu parts with global chief creative officer Fred Levron

6 Dentsu parts with global chief creative officer Fred Levron

‘One of a kind’: Weber Shandwick New York chief creative officer Angela Mears dies at age 35

7 ‘One of a kind’: Weber Shandwick New York chief creative officer Angela Mears dies at age 35

L'Oreal appoints new chief digital & marketing officer for SAPMENA region

8 L'Oreal appoints new chief digital & marketing officer for SAPMENA region

Agency Report Cards 2022: We grade 30 APAC networks

9 Agency Report Cards 2022: We grade 30 APAC networks

What advertisers can learn from countries that already have TikTok bans

10 What advertisers can learn from countries that already have TikTok bans

Related Articles

KitKat surprises Fifa gamers with own goals
May 12, 2022
Ad Nut

KitKat surprises Fifa gamers with own goals

KitKat offers a sweet treat for Malaysia: An all-star singalong
May 25, 2020
Ad Nut

KitKat offers a sweet treat for Malaysia: An ...

Fish curry KitKat? Gimme a break...
Nov 18, 2019
Staff Reporters

Fish curry KitKat? Gimme a break...

Bear Brand on the up; and why Vietnam favours KitKats
Jun 11, 2019
Olivia Parker

Bear Brand on the up; and why Vietnam favours KitKats

Just Published

VMLY&R names Raymond Chin as its new Asia chief creative officer
45 minutes ago
Shawn Lim

VMLY&R names Raymond Chin as its new Asia chief ...

In an exclusive interview, Chin tells Campaign how his consultancy experience made him a better creative.

Agency Report Card 2022: DDB
The Information
45 minutes ago
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2022: DDB

A string of new business wins and a pulse on innovation are prerequisites for growth, but without stable topline leadership, the agency hasn’t yet lived up to what it’s capable of.

March 2023 APAC advertiser of the month: GrabBike
1 hour ago
Samuel Tan

March 2023 APAC advertiser of the month: GrabBike

Data from YouGov BrandIndex shows that GrabBike's discount promo campaigns revved up the fastest acceleration in ad awareness in Indonesia in March

Twitter Inc. is dead, it’s now X Corp
1 hour ago
Nikita Mishra

Twitter Inc. is dead, it’s now X Corp

The latest move is seen as an accelerant for creating X— Elon Musk's vision of the 'everything app' and is consistent with the new owner's bid to let go of the old company and its brand value.