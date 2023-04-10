KitKat gets lazy, let's AI do the work in a new campaign

Ad Nut may be a simple squirrel, but even Ad Nut knows that letting AI take over the creative process is like letting a toddler loose in a candy store – messy, unpredictable, and likely to end in tears. But KitKat is apparently all for it, because, you know, breaks and stuff.

So, they fed some generic briefs to the AI, like “Write a KitKat ad the way Gen Z speaks”, “Write a KitKat ad about gamers”, and “Write a KitKat ad about the latest trends”. And what did the AI come up with? Some half-decent scripts that were used to prompt an image generator, resulting in “almost ok” images.

“The results weren’t perfect, but it meant the fingers everyone needed to lift were mainly chocolate ones.”

“AI is revolutionising our industry and beyond, but the reality is not every brand has something relevant (or fun) to say on that space,” Wunderman Thompson chief creative officer João Braga said.

“KitKat has breaks, and AI gives us more of those. So, we thought we’d have a crack at it ourselves and poke some fun at AI – while we can.”

Oh, how true, João. How true. And yet, here we are, letting AI run amok with our advertising campaigns.

While AI is many things incredible, but it's all a bit of a Wild West situation currently. Ad Nut's cynicism meter runs high if creativity jobs are assigned to new tech tools. Because, you know, AI is just a harmless little thing that couldn’t possibly cause any trouble. Right?

