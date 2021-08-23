Investment platform celebrates brave first steps

Sharesies, a New Zealand-based investment platform, has launched in Australia with a new brand platform created by BMF.

'Let’s get growing' celebrates investment as "a long game", the agency says, by showing people bravely taking the first step on a journey that they hope will pay off in the long run.

The video player above will show you the campaign's three TVCs. The first, about a romantic après ski moment, is guaranteed to make you go "Awwwww" (unless you're a flaming homophobe, in which case please just go away). But all three spots have delightful little moments that prove people with a keen eye for human behaviour were behind them. For example, Ad Nut chuckled heartily at the brief expression of satisfaction on the face of the early-morning sax player in the second spot. Despite his unpleasant honking, he knows he's going to kill it on that thing...eventually. Bleat on, my man!

Pia Chaudhuri, ECD at BMF, said the following:

We hope this campaign inspires and empowers investing novices to take heart in the fact we all have to start somewhere, and sometimes, pushing through the awkwardness can bring us one step closer to realising our dreams.

The campaign is running in the Australian market across BVOD, OOH and digital. The Sharesies platform, Ad Nut has learned, allows anyone to invest across Australia, New Zealand and US share markets with as little as 1 cent.

