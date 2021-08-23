Advertising The Work
Investment platform celebrates brave first steps

A campaign for Sharesies by BMF shows keenly observed moments where people nervously but bravely start something they hope will pay off in the end.

Sharesies, a New Zealand-based investment platform, has launched in Australia with a new brand platform created by BMF.

'Let’s get growing' celebrates investment as "a long game", the agency says, by showing people bravely taking the first step on a journey that they hope will pay off in the long run. 

The video player above will show you the campaign's three TVCs. The first, about a romantic après ski moment, is guaranteed to make you go "Awwwww" (unless you're a flaming homophobe, in which case please just go away). But all three spots have delightful little moments that prove people with a keen eye for human behaviour were behind them. For example, Ad Nut chuckled heartily at the brief expression of satisfaction on the face of the early-morning sax player in the second spot. Despite his unpleasant honking, he knows he's going to kill it on that thing...eventually. Bleat on, my man!  

Pia Chaudhuri, ECD at BMF, said the following:

We hope this campaign inspires and empowers investing novices to take heart in the fact we all have to start somewhere, and sometimes, pushing through the awkwardness can bring us one step closer to realising our dreams.

The campaign is running in the Australian market across BVOD, OOH and digital. The Sharesies platform, Ad Nut has learned, allows anyone to invest across Australia, New Zealand and US share markets with as little as 1 cent.

CREDITS

Creative Agency: BMF
Chief Creative Officer: Alex Derwin
Executive Creative Director: Pia Chaudhuri
Senior Art Director: Nadia Ahmad
Senior Copywriter: Ellie Jones
Head of Art and Design: Lincoln Grice
Designer: Alex Kidd
Group Head Experience Design: Lu Vardy
Strategy Director: Rachel White
Head of Effectiveness & Data Stategy: Jen Rhodes
Chief Executive Officer: Stephen McArdle
General Manager: Paul Coles
Group Account Director: Anna Lawrenson
Account Executive: Shanaz Delawari
Head of TV: Jenny Lee-Archer
Director: Stuart Bowen
Production Company: Goodoil
Executive Producer: Juliet Bishop
Producer: Tracey Lee-Permall
Post Production: The Editors
Offline Editor: Laurance Van Camp
Online Editor: Stu Cadzow
Grade: Fergus Rotherham
Post Producer: Liv Reddy
Music and Sound: Electric Sheep
Creative Director: Glenn Sarangapany
Composer: Tom Marland
Senior Sound Designer: Joe Mount
Executive Producer: Kate Stenhouse
D.O.P: Lachlan Milne
Creative Services Director: Clare Yardley
Senior Art Buyer: Basir Salleh
Production Director: Karen Liddle
Finished Artist: Catarina Duardo and Leanne Hall
Digital Producer: Danielle Kartika and Ryville Ochoa
Front-End Developer: King Tan
Stills Production Company: The Kitchen Creative Management
Photographer: Juli Balla
Stills Producer: Federica Genovesi
Retoucher: Adam Hayes
PR: Lu Borges and Elliott Holohan

Client: Sharesies AU
Co-founder and Director: Brooke Roberts
Country Manager: Brendan Doggett
Marketing Manager AU: Adrien Jarvis
Media: MBM NZ
PR: History Will Be Kind

