Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
2 days ago

Glad's 'Mr. Seal' lovingly protects perishables

AD NUT'S PICK OF THE WEEK: A Hong Kong campaign for the brand's resealable kitchen bags, by indie agency Indigo Concept, introduces the hero that fresh food needs.

Advertising has a grand tradition of hero characters: Mr Clean, the Budweiser Clydesdales, the Jolly Green Giant, Tony the Tiger, the Energizer Bunny, the Snuggle Bear, the AFLAC duck.... Ad Nut could go on, though not without noting a disappointing lack of squirrels among the legends.

Hong Kong independent agency Indigo Concept hopes to add a new hero to that list: 'Mr Seal', a handsome, plastic-caped fellow who helps extend the beauty of perishable foodstuffs in a new campaign for Glad's resealable kichen bags.

In the spot (sorry, no subtitles), the hero, played by model and influencer Jeffrey Ngai, swoops in to help a blushing tomato lock in her beauty for up to seven days, while her jealous sister decays. You might miss it while you're gazing at Mr Seal's appealing visage, but there's also a demonstration of the brand's signature blue and yellow locking mechanism. And at the end, there's an additional plug for another product, Flex N'Seal bags, which can easily accommodate an entire lobster.

(Putting an intact, cooked lobster in the fridge seems weird, though. Ad Nut is not entirely sure about the strange eating habits of you humans, but was under the impression that you keep lobsters alive until you hurl them into boiling water and then eat them right away. No? Come to think of it, do you snack on tomatoes as is they were apples, like the little boy does in this spot? Seems messy. Ad Nut still has much to learn.)

The campaign also includes OOH and social media.

Ad Nut loves this goofy ad and finds it quite comforting. In a city that's changing quickly, Ad Nut will be very 'glad' indeed (ha ha!) if Hong Kong's penchant for campy silliness in its advertising remains unchanged.

CREDITS

Client: Glad Hong Kong
Marketing Director: Icarus Kwok
Campaign Team, Marketing: Anna Lam, Kathy Cheung, Cindy Kwan
Agency: Indigo Concept
Account Service: Dennis Lam, Kathy Wong, Chesta Siu
Creative: Simon Fung, Li Chi Tak, Kiu Wang, Shadow Tsang, Ellen Ho
Production Unit: Alternate Ltd
Director: Qleg
Media Agency: OMD Hong Kong

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

It's Adidas and Nike for Sania Mirza at Wimbledon

1 It's Adidas and Nike for Sania Mirza at Wimbledon

IBM CMO is taking ‘a completely new approach’ to B2B marketing

2 IBM CMO is taking ‘a completely new approach’ to B2B marketing

Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

3 Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

4 Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

Tide washes away goodwill with an insulting and strategically braindead ad

5 Tide washes away goodwill with an insulting and strategically braindead ad

Kantar appoints second CEO in less than a year

6 Kantar appoints second CEO in less than a year

Jean Lin appointed as executive officer at Dentsu Group

7 Jean Lin appointed as executive officer at Dentsu Group

IPG names chief growth officer for APAC

8 IPG names chief growth officer for APAC

Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

9 Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

YouTube Shorts rolls out globally: What does this mean for short video rivals?

10 YouTube Shorts rolls out globally: What does this mean for short video rivals?

Related Articles

KK Tsang on leaving GroupM and founding The Bees
Advertising
Jul 11, 2013
Benjamin Li

KK Tsang on leaving GroupM and founding The Bees

Just Published

Barbies don garb from Love, Bonito in brand collaboration
Marketing
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Barbies don garb from Love, Bonito in brand ...

The Southeast Asia fashion brand partnered with Mattel to create a limited-edition collection of dolls representing four different body types, while also introducing a social-impact initiative.

Is B2B marketing in need of an urgent re-invention?
Marketing
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Is B2B marketing in need of an urgent re-invention?

SOUNDING BOARD: B2B companies have relied on rational and sedate, data-driven marketing strategies historically, but as they face up to younger decision makers, we ask if they need to change tack and embrace more creativity in their communication.

How to combine B2B’s rational skills with B2C's creativity to target decision makers
Opinions
1 day ago
Jerone Larson

How to combine B2B’s rational skills with B2C's ...

Now more than ever, brands need to continue to uncover what drives customers, develop content that’s relevant for the right people, and deliver this content at the right time and place, writes the B2B lead at VCCP.

Quiz time: Which emojis are most popular in APAC?
Digital
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Quiz time: Which emojis are most popular in APAC?

It's World Emoji Day on Saturday. Celebrate with a quiz based on recent data from Facebook about emoji popularity across the region.