Glad's 'Mr. Seal' lovingly protects perishables

Advertising has a grand tradition of hero characters: Mr Clean, the Budweiser Clydesdales, the Jolly Green Giant, Tony the Tiger, the Energizer Bunny, the Snuggle Bear, the AFLAC duck.... Ad Nut could go on, though not without noting a disappointing lack of squirrels among the legends.

Hong Kong independent agency Indigo Concept hopes to add a new hero to that list: 'Mr Seal', a handsome, plastic-caped fellow who helps extend the beauty of perishable foodstuffs in a new campaign for Glad's resealable kichen bags.

In the spot (sorry, no subtitles), the hero, played by model and influencer Jeffrey Ngai, swoops in to help a blushing tomato lock in her beauty for up to seven days, while her jealous sister decays. You might miss it while you're gazing at Mr Seal's appealing visage, but there's also a demonstration of the brand's signature blue and yellow locking mechanism. And at the end, there's an additional plug for another product, Flex N'Seal bags, which can easily accommodate an entire lobster.

(Putting an intact, cooked lobster in the fridge seems weird, though. Ad Nut is not entirely sure about the strange eating habits of you humans, but was under the impression that you keep lobsters alive until you hurl them into boiling water and then eat them right away. No? Come to think of it, do you snack on tomatoes as is they were apples, like the little boy does in this spot? Seems messy. Ad Nut still has much to learn.)

The campaign also includes OOH and social media.

Ad Nut loves this goofy ad and finds it quite comforting. In a city that's changing quickly, Ad Nut will be very 'glad' indeed (ha ha!) if Hong Kong's penchant for campy silliness in its advertising remains unchanged.

CREDITS

Client: Glad Hong Kong

Marketing Director: Icarus Kwok

Campaign Team, Marketing: Anna Lam, Kathy Cheung, Cindy Kwan

Agency: Indigo Concept

Account Service: Dennis Lam, Kathy Wong, Chesta Siu

Creative: Simon Fung, Li Chi Tak, Kiu Wang, Shadow Tsang, Ellen Ho

Production Unit: Alternate Ltd

Director: Qleg

Media Agency: OMD Hong Kong