Advertising Marketing Analysis
Staff
1 day ago

Getting creative with sustainable production

SPIKES ASIA X CAMPAIGN: New technology and innovation empower us to transform the way TV commercials are shot to be more sustainable. James Suh of DDB Korea, along with a technology expert and an entertainment-industry producer, showcase 3D, real-time virtual sets.

This session was broadcast during Spikes Asia X Campaign at 3:50 pm on February 23, 2021.

New technology and innovation empower us to transform the way television commercials are shot to be more sustainable.

Join James Suh for an interview with a leading technology expert and a producer in the South Korean entertainment industry to showcase how 3D, real-time virtual sets are benefitting the industry and talent involved.

Learn how to map a more sustainable future for the production and creative ideation process.

How does technological innovation and creativity converge to create sustainable solutions for long-term brand growth?

Speakers:

  • James Suh, Creative Director, DDB Korea
  • Danny Cho, CEO, Live K
  • Park Soo Min, Producer, MBCD Creative Center It's Live 

See all our Spikes Asia X Campaign coverage:

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Dentsu's Wendy Clark: ‘If I don’t use my position to change the face of the industry, shame on me’

1 Dentsu's Wendy Clark: ‘If I don’t use my position to change the face of the industry, shame on me’

'Extinction date' packaging design wins gold at Young Spikes integrated competition

2 'Extinction date' packaging design wins gold at Young Spikes integrated competition

Dentsu reports $1.3 billion annual operating loss after tough Q4

3 Dentsu reports $1.3 billion annual operating loss after tough Q4

Havas acquires Singapore independent BLKJ

4 Havas acquires Singapore independent BLKJ

Mark Read's WPP growth plan includes greater focus on Asia and agency integration

5 Mark Read's WPP growth plan includes greater focus on Asia and agency integration

US ad giants Omnicom and Interpublic cut 10,000 roles in 2020

6 US ad giants Omnicom and Interpublic cut 10,000 roles in 2020

Facebook blocks Australians from viewing and sharing news

7 Facebook blocks Australians from viewing and sharing news

Agency Report Cards 2020: We grade 39 APAC agency networks

8 Agency Report Cards 2020: We grade 39 APAC networks

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

9 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Yes, that $5.5m Super Bowl ad makes media sense: a top advertiser explains

10 Yes, that $5.5m Super Bowl ad makes media sense: a top advertiser explains

Related Articles

Spikes Asia: Inside the jury room
Advertising
16 hours ago
Staff

Spikes Asia: Inside the jury room

See the Spikes Asia and Tangrams shortlists
Advertising
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

See the Spikes Asia and Tangrams shortlists

Spikes Asia Awards 2021: Campaign's contenders
Advertising
21 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Spikes Asia Awards 2021: Campaign's contenders

'Extinction date' packaging design wins gold at Young Spikes integrated competition
Digital
2 days ago
Jessica Goodfellow

'Extinction date' packaging design wins gold at ...

Just Published

Edelman launches global anti-disinformation offering
PR
10 hours ago
Aleda Stam

Edelman launches global anti-disinformation offering

Disinformation Shield aims to uncover illicit actors on the fringes of the dark web and combat disinformation.

How British American Tobacco sells nicotine to young people
Marketing
11 hours ago
Matthew Chapman

How British American Tobacco sells nicotine to ...

n this report by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, Campaign reveals the marketing strategies used by tobacco companies to maintain the market for nicotine products.

Do agency groups employ too many CEOs?
Advertising
11 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

Do agency groups employ too many CEOs?

Dentsu International had 250 people with CEO title.

Spikes Asia: Inside the jury room
Advertising
16 hours ago
Staff

Spikes Asia: Inside the jury room

SPIKES ASIA X CAMPAIGN: Four jury members share nine trends from this year's entries, along with video examples and insights into what makes great work great.