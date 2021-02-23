Getting creative with sustainable production

This session was broadcast during Spikes Asia X Campaign at 3:50 pm on February 23, 2021.

New technology and innovation empower us to transform the way television commercials are shot to be more sustainable.

Join James Suh for an interview with a leading technology expert and a producer in the South Korean entertainment industry to showcase how 3D, real-time virtual sets are benefitting the industry and talent involved.

Learn how to map a more sustainable future for the production and creative ideation process.

How does technological innovation and creativity converge to create sustainable solutions for long-term brand growth?

Speakers:

James Suh, Creative Director, DDB Korea

Danny Cho, CEO, Live K

Park Soo Min, Producer, MBCD Creative Center It's Live

