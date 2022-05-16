Fixing a looming water crisis, one shorter shower at a time

For the past few years, alarm bells have been ringing around the world about a global water crisis and cities have been trying different approaches to fix this critical issue. Melbourne, in Australia, which could run out of water within the decade, is especially at risk, and a new campaign seeks to push residents to shorten their showers from seven minutes to four to help out.
Yarra Valley Water’s new “Shower Shorter. Save Water” campaign by communications agency Think HQ, aims to remind residents to conserve water and save money in the process. The creative uses 3D modelling and animation to bring to life five innocently unaware characters who get distracted in the shower; performing a ballad, daydreaming of unicorns, meditating to unwind, brainstorming how to solve big problems, and dancing it out.
The campaign asks people to take their activities elsewhere in jest, with quirky shower antics. The digital and social led Shower Shorter campaign points out that shortening your shower can then help save an average of AUS$200 a year on water and energy bills, or 24 litres of water per shower.
With the tagline “Shower Shorter. Save Water”, the campaign is supported through above the line channels, including large format outdoor and street furniture, Spotify and podcasts, digital display, social media (including in-language social), and YouTube.
It targets bill-paying customers aged under 35 who are conscious of their water usage and/or those who have a strong emotional connection to their showering experience. The campaign will run across Melbourne, within Yarra Valley Water’s catchment area.
CREDITS
Client: Yarra Valley Water
Matt Balfe: Divisional Manager, Customer and Community Strategy
Ryan Jamieson: Senior Campaign Specialist
Eliza Fazackerley: Campaign Coordinator
Agency: Think HQ
Founder/Managing Director: Jen Sharpe
Group Head of Creative: Andy Lima
Senior Account Director: Jess Glass
Account Manager: Laura Kennewell
Senior Art Director: Nathan Barrow
Art Director: Camilo Suarez
Copywriter: Ryan Graf
Producer: Dom Evans
Production Coordinator: Lily Rolfe
Creative Services Manager: Natasha Bauer