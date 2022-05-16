Fixing a looming water crisis, one shorter shower at a time

For the past few years, alarm bells have been ringing around the world about a global water crisis and cities have been trying different approaches to fix this critical issue. Melbourne, in Australia, which could run out of water within the decade, is especially at risk, and a new campaign seeks to push residents to shorten their showers from seven minutes to four to help out.

Yarra Valley Water’s new “Shower Shorter. Save Water” campaign by communications agency Think HQ, aims to remind residents to conserve water and save money in the process. The creative uses 3D modelling and animation to bring to life five innocently unaware characters who get distracted in the shower; performing a ballad, daydreaming of unicorns, meditating to unwind, brainstorming how to solve big problems, and dancing it out.

The campaign asks people to take their activities elsewhere in jest, with quirky shower antics. The digital and social led Shower Shorter campaign points out that shortening your shower can then help save an average of AUS$200 a year on water and energy bills, or 24 litres of water per shower.

With the tagline “Shower Shorter. Save Water”, the campaign is supported through above the line channels, including large format outdoor and street furniture, Spotify and podcasts, digital display, social media (including in-language social), and YouTube.

It targets bill-paying customers aged under 35 who are conscious of their water usage and/or those who have a strong emotional connection to their showering experience. The campaign will run across Melbourne, within Yarra Valley Water’s catchment area.

CREDITS

Client: Yarra Valley Water

Matt Balfe: Divisional Manager, Customer and Community Strategy

Ryan Jamieson: Senior Campaign Specialist

Eliza Fazackerley: Campaign Coordinator

Agency: Think HQ

Founder/Managing Director: Jen Sharpe

Group Head of Creative: Andy Lima

Senior Account Director: Jess Glass

Account Manager: Laura Kennewell

Senior Art Director: Nathan Barrow

Art Director: Camilo Suarez

Copywriter: Ryan Graf

Producer: Dom Evans

Production Coordinator: Lily Rolfe

Creative Services Manager: Natasha Bauer