Digital Marketing PR News The Work
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Essity Pain Museum exposes 'gender pain gap'

A virtual 'Pain Museum' to spotlight real life experiences of period pain has been created by Ketchum for Essity, the parent brand of Bodyform.

The Museum aims to expose the "gender pain gap". The online experience takes media on an interactive journey, exploring real descriptions of pain used in the new 'Pain Dictionary', which has been put together by Ketchum sister agency AMV BBDO for the #Painstories campaign.

The campaign is for Endometriosis Awareness Month this March. Endometriosis affects one in 10 women but takes an average of seven and a half years to be diagnosed due to the perceived notion that severe period pain is ‘normal’.

Hard copies of the Pain Dictionary will be sent to key influencers who suffer from the condition, as well as doctors, to spread the word and help bring down diagnosis times.

The museum includes first-hand experience from project partner Lauren Mahon, the BBC broadcaster and founder of the Girl vs Cancer blog. It contains guidance on where to get advice for dealing with endometriosis from Dr Shireen Emadossadaty. The Museum will also be available to the public to educate on endometriosis.

Luciana de Azevedo Lara, global brand communication manager at Essity, said: “We’ve launched the Museum to drive awareness of the severe pain that so many women around the world experience. We hope that anyone who sees the #Painstories that live in the Museum feel heard and encouraged to seek help if they are experiencing pain themselves.”

Amber Organ, practice director at Ketchum, said: “We’re so proud to launch such a powerful campaign with Essity—it truly is work that matters. Severe pain shouldn’t be endured, and we hope that by raising awareness it will ultimately help reduce diagnosis times and help women to feel understood and supported. If even one person comes away from viewing the Pain Museum and gets an earlier diagnosis for endometriosis, we will consider this campaign a huge success.”

Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

1 Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

Here are your 2021 Spikes Asia Awards winners

2 Here are your 2021 Spikes Asia Awards winners

The industry responds to Google’s dismissal of identifiers

3 The industry responds to Google’s dismissal of identifiers

Google is not killing ID solutions, but has succeeded in sowing doubt

4 Google is not killing ID solutions, but has succeeded in sowing doubt

Unilever bans the word 'normal' from ads and packaging

5 Unilever bans the word 'normal' from ads and packaging

Google shatters hopes of replacing cookies with independent identifiers

6 Google shatters hopes of replacing cookies with independent identifiers

Mindshare adds dedicated China leadership

7 Mindshare adds dedicated China leadership

How Hyundai Genesis responded when Tiger Woods crashed in one of its cars

8 How Hyundai Genesis responded when Tiger Woods crashed in one of its cars

WPP makes $3.89 billion annual loss after Covid hits value of agencies

9 WPP makes $3.89 billion annual loss after Covid hits value of agencies

Performance marketing, is it really effective?

10 Performance marketing, is it really effective?

Related Articles

‘It ruined my life for two decades’: How employers can support adlanders living with endometriosis
Analysis
Mar 8, 2021
Louise Scodie

‘It ruined my life for two decades’: How employers ...

It's past time to eliminate gender biases in design
Advertising
Mar 8, 2021
Ashwini Deshpande

It's past time to eliminate gender biases in design

SEA ecommerce companies not immune to gender gap
Marketing
Jan 11, 2021
Staff Reporters

SEA ecommerce companies not immune to gender gap

These non-conforming school uniforms are too cool for gender norms
Advertising
Oct 6, 2020
Ad Nut

These non-conforming school uniforms are too cool ...

Just Published

The art of household clutter
Media
1 day ago
Robert Sawatzky

The art of household clutter

INSPIRATION STATION: Chinese pop artist Li Bangyao's Bangkok exhibit gives us pause to consider what happens to the value of household objects over time.

Crash Course: Crafting an effective OTT strategy
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Crash Course: Crafting an effective OTT strategy

As OTT reaches critical mass in Asia-Pacific, learn how to plan and execute a successful OTT strategy in this week's Crash Course.

Can creative power Publicis’ plan B?
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Can creative power Publicis’ plan B?

AGENCY REPORT CARD: The agency network has been known for years for its strong, independent creative agencies. With Power of One being the new anthem, we analyse how this sum-of-the-parts strategy fared in 2020.

Home-loan company promotes product on matchmaking show
The Work
1 day ago
Ad Nut

Home-loan company promotes product on matchmaking show

A cheeky series of ads by Aussie indie The Royals for Athena Home Loans showcases amusing wordplay and the live-audience TV stereotypes we love.