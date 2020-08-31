Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
2 days ago

Deliveroo makes videos for 300+ HK restaurants

A social-media campaign spotlighting local eateries employed some clever tech to churn out more than 300 videos in just a few weeks.

Deliveroo, working with a local comedic musical act called Error, creative agency Noah Workshop and Production House Happy Birthday, has launched a social-media campaign in which more than 300 Hong Kong restaurants are getting their very own promotional video.

The campy one-minute videos feature the members of Error vamping either as themselves or as members of a fictional family. Production is still ongoing, according to Noah Workshop, and the final number of videos may end up topping 350. This YouTube playlist currently has 220 of them, the first of which appears above. The campaign is putting the videos into paid slots on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, and the individual businesses are free to use them in their own social-media channels as well. 

While each video is unique, perceptive viewers like Ad Nut will see that various elements repeat in multiple videos. Noah Workshop confirmed (to one of Ad Nut's minions) that the team filmed 47 independent segments. The team developed a program to automatically compile those elements randomly into unique videos, with the same intro and outro, plus a shot of the restaurant's Deliveroo screen. Neat!

The campaign tagline claims there's always something in your neighborhood to feed any of '300 appetites', and the call-to-action entices new users with 14 days of free delivery.

If Ad Nut were going to place an order, vegan bubble-tea outlet Nuttea would be Ad Nut's first choice.

CREDITS

Noah Workshop:
Rachel Wong
Polly Ko
Charles Hong
Yu Chow
Tsing Chan
Charla Li

Video production: Happy Birthday
Director: Rick Chui
Producer: Irene Chan

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mark Read on reopening offices, job cuts and growing competition from Accenture

1 Mark Read on reopening offices, job cuts and growing competition from Accenture

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

3 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

5 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

How Lazada and iQiyi are engaging customers in fresh, creative ways

6 How Lazada and iQiyi are engaging customers in fresh, creative ways

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Pernod Ricard plans for a very socially distanced Christmas

8 Pernod Ricard plans for a very socially distanced Christmas

Singapore’s top local brands: NTUC FairPrice and DBS champion nationalistic spirit

9 Singapore’s top local brands: NTUC FairPrice and DBS champion nationalistic spirit

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

10 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Related Articles

Deliveroo appoints Initiative for global media
Media
Sep 20, 2019
Staff Reporters

Deliveroo appoints Initiative for global media

Deliveroo calls global creative pitch
Advertising
Jun 7, 2019
Simon Gwynn

Deliveroo calls global creative pitch

Deliveroo to build 'Great Wall' using takeaway boxes
Advertising
May 15, 2019
Kim Benjamin

Deliveroo to build 'Great Wall' using takeaway boxes

Media mogul Jimmy Lai arrested in Hong Kong
Media
Aug 10, 2020
Staff Reporters

Media mogul Jimmy Lai arrested in Hong Kong

Just Published

Shopee tops Singapore ecommerce market, Zalora struggles, Amazon's shadow looms
Digital
29 minutes ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Shopee tops Singapore ecommerce market, Zalora ...

While homegrown platforms dominate the rankings, Amazon's numbers have rapidly risen in the past year, according to an Iprice report.

Kiwi marketer Zespri gives WPP global remit
Advertising
1 hour ago
Staff Reporters

Kiwi marketer Zespri gives WPP global remit

An integrated team led by VMLY&R and Mindshare will be charged with scaling the brand's presence in 53 markets.

OMG's content agency Drum to launch under PHD in Asia-Pacific
Digital
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

OMG's content agency Drum to launch under PHD in ...

Drum's creative offering has helped PHD win new business pitches over the last 12 months, including Diageo's global account.