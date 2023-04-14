Advertising Analysis The Work
Ad Nut
1 day ago

Colleagues left behind at work can haunt you at the bar, Heineken says

An eerie Instagram teaser for the campaign by Le Pub APAC featuring actor Park Hyung Sik picked up millions of views in advance.

When Friday rolls around, no one likes to be left back at the office if colleagues head off for drinks. With that in mind, Le Pub APAC, Publicis Groupe's bespoke Heineken team in the region, has devised a clever campaign aimed at leaving no colleague behind. 

Fronted by actor Park Hyung Sik, the campaign suggests that those stuck working late can become 'ghosts' at the bar. It depicts a group of colleagues who head to the bar only to be haunted by glasses and bar stools moving around.  A teaser for 'The Ghosted Bar'  that Park recently shared  on Instagram appearing to show paranormal activity in a bar.

In the full video (top) intended for Singapore and Malaysian audiences, a split screen eventually reveals that the ghost's movements at the bar mimic those of the sad sack left doing grunt work back at the office. 

Ad Nut likes the work. The teaser, which garnered millions of views and nearly 2 million likes within days (thanks to help from 15 influencers who helped share it) creates just the right mix of celebrity and intrigue. 

The video itself is on-point, clear and clever, the perfect addition to Heineken's #WorkResponsibly campaign. (This is the third in a series following 'The Closer' last June and 'The Office Cleaners' last December).

Given that the campaign is all about getting together and socialising, it makes sense that it will be backed up by live activations at various 'haunts', including a paranormal ‘ghosted bar’ experience in Singapore on April 19 with another 40 of them across Malaysia. A fun digital element is the Ghost Generator for mobiles that lets you vaporise friends into ghosts when they don't leave work on time and can get them a free pint at the bar if they show up at the live bar event. 

Ad Nut also likes seeing the hard research insights from the markets involved that back it up. A YouGov survey commissioned by Heineken found a common reason (45%) for ‘ghosting’ friends in Singapore and Malaysia is due to work commitments and these markets suffer somewhat from 'presenteeism', the fear of leaving work unless the boss has. 

Among the other findings:

  • 46.5% of employees in SG and Malaysia have “ghosted” friends for work obligations
  • 64.5% feel burned out at work
  • 42.5% say work has strained relationships with friends and partners.

"Through this meaningful project by Heineken, we want to encourage employees to start working responsibly,” says actor Park Hyung Sik. “We should enjoy our social life and not let it be impacted by our work,” he added.

Cheers to that. 

CREDITS:

Heineken Global
Sr. Director Global Heineken® Brand: Bram Westenbrink
Heineken® Global Communication Director: Daniela Iebba
Heineken® Global Communication Director: Agnieszka Gorecki
Heineken® Global Digital Director: Rob van Griensven
Heineken® Global Communication Manager: Tanya Lubis
Heineken® Global Digital Development Manager: Pearly Lim
Heineken® APAC Brand and Business Development Director: Rajeev Sathyesh
Heineken® Brand Global PR Lead: Jonathan O’Lone
 
Heineken Malaysia
Head of Marketing: Willemijn Sneep
Senior Brand Manager, Heineken: Julie Kuan
Brand Manager, Heineken: Jen Lyn Sin
Junior Brand Manager, Heineken: Natasha Ng
PR Manager: Salini Muniandy
 
Heineken Singapore
Marketing Director: Gerald Yeo
Premium Brands Marketing Manager: Benjamin Kwek
Heineken® Brand Manager: Odelia Ling
Brand PR and Communications Manager: Tan Li Lyn
 
Publicis Italy/ Le Pub, Le Pub APAC
Global CEO Le Pub, Global CCO Publicis Worldwide, CCO Publicis Groupe Italy: Bruno Bertelli
Chief Creative Officer: Cristiana Boccassini
Chief Creative Officer: Mihnea Gheorghiu
Chief Creative Officer lePub Singapore: Cyril Louis
Global Executive Creative Director: Eoin Sherry
Global Executive Creative Director: Andrey Tyukavkin
Global Creative Director: Jack Christensen
Creative Director lePub Singapore: Sergey Mast
Creative Director: Stefano Zanoni
Associate Creative Director lePub Singapore: Yuste De Lucas
 
Associate Creative Director lePub Singapore: Rudy Zulkifly
Associate Creative Director: Roberto Ardigò
Associate Creative Director: Geo Joseph
Art Director lePub Singapore: Andrew Nicholas Yap
Art Director lePub Singapore: William Walter Watters
Copywriter: David Casares
Head of Creative Technology: Mauro Mazzei
Global Head of PR & Communication: Isabella Cecconi
PR Manager: Eleonora Botta
Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer: Charles Laporte Aust
Global Strategy Director: Monica Radulescu
Global Data Strategist: Ilko Petkov
Senior Experience Strategist: Antonio Jorgaqi
Global Head of Social&Content: Valentina Salaro
Social Media Manager: Lara Simoniello
Junior Social Media Manager: Daniele Benvenuti
Global Client Service Director: Paola Natellis
General Manager lePub Singapore: Hanh Kanssen
Group Account Director: Ilaria Castiglioni
Group Account Director lePub Singapore: Tammy Tan
Account Director: Gonzalo Gutiérrez Gauna
Account Supervisor: Marta Dell’Adami
Account Manager Publicis Korea: Donggun Kim
Account Intern lePub Singapore: Marian Govin
Chief Creation Officer: Francesca Zazzera
Producer: Donovan del Rosario
Producer: Mariella Maiorano
 
 
MSL Singapore
Managing Director MSL Singapore: Joanna Ong
Associate Director MSL Singapore: Dora Sham
Senior Associate MSL Singapore: Reen Lee
Senior Associate MSL Singapore: Jolynn Chan
Associate-in-training MSL Singapore: Isha Meleth
 
Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

