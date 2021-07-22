Carousell wants you to know it has 'every kinda thing'

Classifieds platform Carousell has launched a campaign that aims to establish itself as a place with "every kinda thing for every kinda person".

The player window above will cycle through three spots. The first targets Singapore and the other two the Philippines. As they explain, under the tagline 'Everyone wins', Carousell is a place to find not only the small-ticket, used items the platform is best known for, but also cars, property and home services.

Ad Nut finds these spots efficient and relatable, and greatly enjoys the tight copywriting.

Maybe Ad Nut will see if any oak tree accommodations are available on the platform.

CREDITS

Client: Carousell

Creative Agency: 72andSunny Singapore

Film Production: Teepee Films

Photography Production: Tangography

Media Agency: Essence Singapore