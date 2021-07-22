Carousell wants you to know it has 'every kinda thing'

Classifieds platform Carousell has launched a campaign that aims to establish itself as a place with "every kinda thing for every kinda person".
The player window above will cycle through three spots. The first targets Singapore and the other two the Philippines. As they explain, under the tagline 'Everyone wins', Carousell is a place to find not only the small-ticket, used items the platform is best known for, but also cars, property and home services.
Ad Nut finds these spots efficient and relatable, and greatly enjoys the tight copywriting.
Maybe Ad Nut will see if any oak tree accommodations are available on the platform.
CREDITS
Client: Carousell
Creative Agency: 72andSunny Singapore
Film Production: Teepee Films
Photography Production: Tangography
Media Agency: Essence Singapore
|Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.