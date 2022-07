Cadbury is sponsoring Australians living in the UK to spread the word about its Caramilk bar, a popular confectionery down under.

Australians who have signed up to take part in the campaign have been given merchandise that says: "It’s amazing, just ask this Aussie."

A film shows the 'human adverts' telling the public that Caramilk is "better than a barbie on Bondi" and "my partner actually gets jealous of it".

The work was created by Ben Evans and Adam Sears.