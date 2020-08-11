Berjaya Sompo's heroes pivot to a pandemic mission

Berjaya Sompo Insurance and FCB Malaysia have produced a 'Final mission' for the company's Silent Guardian characters, which the brand has been using for a few years now.
In the past, the heroes protected the young protagonist from plummeting plant pots and helped when he faced car trouble. This time their duties include issuing reminders about mask wear, helping with deliveries of food during lockdown, and providing a safe home-workout environment.
Like the characters, the production had to pivot due to the pandemic, shelving a concept related to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games in favour of the pandemic plotline.
FCB and Trapper Media Group collaborated on the integrated pitch for the campaign, and both were appointed in March. The campaign runs through December using YouTube, print, Google’s display network and Spotify. It will also feature two gift-with-purchase promotions.
CREDITS
Title: Silent Guardians: The Final Mission
Client: Berjaya Sompo Insurance
Deputy Chief Executive Officer: Tsuyoshi Seto
Head of Brand, Marketing Communications & CX: Mawarni Adam
Creative Agency: FCB Kuala Lumpur
Co-owner & Chief Executive Officer: Shaun Tay
Co-owner & Chief Creative Officer: Ong Shi Ping
Creative Director: Tjer
Creative Strategist: Mandy Chock
Creative Group Heads: James Voon & Jonathan Chan
Designers: Clarissa Tan, Felicia Lee & Lee Mei Eng
Copywriter: Megan Ong
Head of Account Management: Sharon Rodrigues
Account Manager: Mich Oon
Account Executive: Tim Lee
Senior Producer: Wira Chon
Media Agency: Trapper Interactive
Chief Executive Officer: Kenneth Wong
Digital Account Director: Jane Wong
Senior Account Executive: Brian Low
Production: Restless Productions Film Director: Zac Chia
Executive Producer: Terrance Chua
Post-Production: Meccanica EFX
Audio: Super Red Music & Stellar Asia
|Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.