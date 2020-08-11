Berjaya Sompo's heroes pivot to a pandemic mission

Berjaya Sompo Insurance and FCB Malaysia have produced a 'Final mission' for the company's Silent Guardian characters, which the brand has been using for a few years now.

In the past, the heroes protected the young protagonist from plummeting plant pots and helped when he faced car trouble. This time their duties include issuing reminders about mask wear, helping with deliveries of food during lockdown, and providing a safe home-workout environment.

Like the characters, the production had to pivot due to the pandemic, shelving a concept related to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games in favour of the pandemic plotline.

FCB and Trapper Media Group collaborated on the integrated pitch for the campaign, and both were appointed in March. The campaign runs through December using YouTube, print, Google’s display network and Spotify. It will also feature two gift-with-purchase promotions.

