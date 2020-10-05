Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
1 day ago

Astro Malaysia rewrites Backstreet Boys hit in mildly suggestive campaign

Astro's 'Turn me on' campaign by Ensemble Worldwide promotes three ways...for Malaysians to get their video entertainment.

Ad Nut was not a fan of the Backstreet Boys in their heydey (Ad Nut was more partial to 'N Sync) and is therefore not the target for a nostalgiac remake of the group's most famous hit, 'I Want It That Way'.

Which is not to say this purposely cheesy, double-entendre-filled campaign by Mediabrands' Ensemble Worldwide won't do a good job of educating Malaysians about the multiple ways they can enjoy video via Astro. 

The 'Turn me on' campaign started on September 26 and runs through November 30 across TV, radio, DOOH, digital and on-ground activation. The ‘Turn me on’ choreography will be used to launch an influencer-led dance challenge on Instagram Stories. The campaign also includes a radio contest.

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

