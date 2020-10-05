Astro Malaysia rewrites Backstreet Boys hit in mildly suggestive campaign

Ad Nut was not a fan of the Backstreet Boys in their heydey (Ad Nut was more partial to 'N Sync) and is therefore not the target for a nostalgiac remake of the group's most famous hit, 'I Want It That Way'.

Which is not to say this purposely cheesy, double-entendre-filled campaign by Mediabrands' Ensemble Worldwide won't do a good job of educating Malaysians about the multiple ways they can enjoy video via Astro.

The 'Turn me on' campaign started on September 26 and runs through November 30 across TV, radio, DOOH, digital and on-ground activation. The ‘Turn me on’ choreography will be used to launch an influencer-led dance challenge on Instagram Stories. The campaign also includes a radio contest.