Apple embarks on whimsical jump rope adventure

Apple showcased the Airpods Pro Active Noise Cancellation and All-Day Fit features in its new spot, 'Jump.' The clip follows double Dutch champion Kengo Sugino around the city while he listens to the song "Fallin Apart" by Young Franco ft. Pell & Denzel Curry on his airpods.

Sugino joins a group of children playing jump rope, but other people start to skip rope out of neon tubing and painted road signs. Despite the chaos, Sugino is able to enjoy his tunes by turning his Airpods Active Noise Cancelling feature on and off. Please, don’t stop the music!

CREDITS

Agency: TBWA\Media Arts Lab

Director: Sam Brown

DP: Maria Jose Secco

Movement Coach: Megan Lawson

Production Company: Imperial Woodpecker

Talent: Kengo Sugino

Music: “Fallin Apart” by Young Franco ft. Pell & Denzel Curry