2 days ago

Apple embarks on whimsical jump rope adventure

The spot by TBWA\Media Arts Lab features double Dutch champion Kengo Sugino.

Apple showcased the Airpods Pro Active Noise Cancellation and All-Day Fit features in its new spot, 'Jump.' The clip follows double Dutch champion Kengo Sugino around the city while he listens to the song "Fallin Apart" by Young Franco ft. Pell & Denzel Curry on his airpods.

Sugino joins a group of children playing jump rope, but other people start to skip rope out of neon tubing and painted road signs. Despite the chaos, Sugino is able to enjoy his tunes by turning his Airpods Active Noise Cancelling feature on and off. Please, don’t stop the music!

CREDITS

Agency: TBWA\Media Arts Lab
Director: Sam Brown
DP: Maria Jose Secco
Movement Coach: Megan Lawson
Production Company: Imperial Woodpecker
Talent: Kengo Sugino
Music: “Fallin Apart” by Young Franco ft. Pell & Denzel Curry

Source:
Campaign US

