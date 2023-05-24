Advertising The Work
Imogen Watson
1 day ago

Apple captures mortifying moment health data is shared without consent

The funny global campaign highlights the importance of health data privacy.

Apple is highlighting the importance of health data privacy, with a funny film that captures the mortifying moment it is shared without consent.

Set in a waiting room, a third party, voiced by actress and comedian Jane Lynch, exposes people as they sit and wait for treatment, including the man "who hasn't brushed his teeth since Tuesday" and Hilary "who has only taken 372 steps today".

The ad, created in-house, is directed by award-winner Craig Gillespie, who directed I, Tonya and Cruella.

The ad highlights how data in Apple's Health app and HealthKit is never shared with any third party without the user's explicit permission and that users can control the type of data they share.

The campaign also includes a white paper, which offers an overview of the ways Apple helps protect data stored in the Health app on iPhone and in HealthKit.

The campaign will run across broadcast, social, and outdoor in 24 regions worldwide this summer, including the UK. 

The drive is part of Apple's wider "Privacy on iPhone" campaign. Back in January, it released a six-minute short film, fronted by Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed, to spotlight data privacy.

 

 

