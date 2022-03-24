Apathetic youth raise the temperature on climate crisis

There's nothing quite like an intergenerational feud to get blood boiling.

Smug. Entitled. Lazy. Selfish. These are all common insults hurled back and forth from old to young on work ethic and from young to old on climate ethics. These debates can get pretty heated, much like the planet.

But what if younger generations stopped urging change to address the climate emergency? What if they took up similar arguments to the stances from complacent, well-established elder generations who may only have a few decades left on this earth.

What if they just didn't care?

Enter the latest film called 'We Don't Care' conceived by Fred & Farid Los Angeles for the Global Climate Strike on March 25, on behalf of the NGO Fridays for Future US.

Viewers are treated to a public-service-announcement-type video from young people, serving back many of the arguments climate-change sceptics have used, like 'global warming occurs naturally throughout history' and 'the next generation will fix it'.

It's one thing to have grown ups say these things. But when you hear them through the voices of teenagers, something just feels very wrong. It suddenly makes you want to get up and do something instead of leaving it to the next generation to fix.

Which is precisely the point.