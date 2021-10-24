Allen Solly's denim range fits the concept of body positivity

Allen Solly has launched a campaign titled 'Own Your Shape', to unveil its new range of denim wear for women of all shapes and sizes. Conceptualised by Ogilvy India, the film aims to reverse the one-size-fits-all formula and encourages women to flirt with their style by embracing their body types.

The film features women of all body types, trying different denim styles, and picking one that fits them best. It showcases three Indian women, admiring each other for their denim styles that complement their body shapes perfectly. They then raise a toast to freedom, for being able to choose from multiple options.

Anil S Kumar, COO, Allen Solly, said, “The need to move beyond ‘one size fit for all’ was common during our customer outreach. Fashion is not only about developing the perfect product but also the right fit for each body type. The brand believes that this campaign will bring positivity among women and encourage us to make more such products.”

Mahesh Gharat, CCO, Ogilvy South, added, “When women compliment other women on their sartorial choices, it conveys a subtle but beautiful appreciation of each other. This is exactly what the film captures between these three girls. The film showcases their unique style and how they have found the right fit in the denim they wear. Through this film, we have depicted the essence of being comfortable in one’s skin and celebrating our body shape no matter what styles we opt for. After all, it’s only when you truly adore your body that the world looks brighter.”

The campaign will be rolled out on the brand's YouTube, Facebook and Instagram handles.