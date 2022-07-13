Aldi Australia tells us we're special, just like its 'buys'

What makes humanity special? What makes our existence and place in the universe special? What makes that front-end loading washing machine with a double rinse cycle such a special buy?
All questions are answered by ALDI Australia in its latest campaign for its 'Special Buys' by creative agency partner BMF, with the aim of associating its middle aisle buys as unique experiences worth seeking out regularly for "unparalleled quality and value".
“Not everyone gets to experience a grandiose life-changing event every week, but we wanted to show that with Aldi, Special is a thing you can buy," says Dantie van der Merwe, creative director at BMF. "We sought to tell Aussie shoppers that they’re not just buying a product, they’re buying an idea, the start of an experience, and all the potential that comes with that.”
With both an overarching brand spot and a retail layer to highlight individual product deals, the campaign will be carried across TV, radio, OOH, social, digital, website, point-of-sale and catalogue and will be carried over into 2023.
“Our buyers work incredibly hard to ensure our Special Buys deliver great quality at unbeatable prices. The marketing challenge was to bring that proposition to life succinctly," says Mark Richardson, marketing director at Aldi Australia.
