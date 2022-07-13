The Work
Campaign Asia-Pacific
Jul 13, 2022

Aldi Australia tells us we're special, just like its 'buys'

Work by BMF stares into the vastness of space and the meaning of life, then pulls us back for a good deal.

What makes humanity special?  What makes our existence and place in the universe special?  What makes that front-end loading washing machine with a double rinse cycle such a special buy?

All questions are answered by ALDI Australia in its latest campaign for its 'Special Buys' by creative agency partner BMF, with the aim of associating its middle aisle buys as unique experiences worth seeking out regularly for "unparalleled quality and value". 

“Not everyone gets to experience a grandiose life-changing event every week, but we wanted to show that with Aldi, Special is a thing you can buy," says Dantie van der Merwe, creative director at BMF. "We sought to tell Aussie shoppers that they’re not just buying a product, they’re buying an idea, the start of an experience, and all the potential that comes with that.”

With both an overarching brand spot and a retail layer to highlight individual product deals, the campaign will be carried across TV, radio, OOH, social, digital, website, point-of-sale and catalogue and will be carried over into 2023.

“Our buyers work incredibly hard to ensure our Special Buys deliver great quality at unbeatable prices. The marketing challenge was to bring that proposition to life succinctly," says Mark Richardson, marketing director at Aldi Australia.

CREDITS

Creative Agency: BMF
Chief Creative Officer: Alex Derwin
Creative Directors: David Fraser and Dantie Van Der Merwe
Art Director: Emily Field and Kiah Nicholas
Copywriter: Emily Field and Kiah Nicholas
Head of Art & Design: Lincoln Grice
Designer: Matthew Hughes
Chief Strategy Officer: Christina Aventi
Head of Planning: Anna Bollinger
Chief Executive Officer: Stephen McArdle
Group Account Director: Alice Tschuchnigg
Senior Account Director: Hayley Basham
Account Director: Georgia Moulis
Account Manager: Francesca Di Stefano
Head of TV: Jenny Lee-Archer
Agency Producer: Esta Lau
Director: Christopher Riggert
Production Company: Finch
Director: Christopher Riggert
Producer: Nick Simkins
Editing: The Editors 
Editor: Stewart Reeves
Post Production: Alt VFX 
Sound Production: Rumble
Music: Ballad
DOP: Tim Tregoning
Art Buyer: Julie Sorrell
Production Director: Julie Sorrell
Integrated Producer: Lauren Swaab
Digital Producer: Lauren Swaab
Front-end Developer:  Amanda Perkins & Romina Carrera
Finished Artist: Adrian Jobse
Creative Services Director: Chris Burchett

Client: ALDI Australia

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

The future of seamless shopping in APAC

1 The future of seamless shopping in APAC

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

3 Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

4 How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

5 BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

6 Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

7 Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

8 WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

9 Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

10 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

Related Articles

Witness the miracle of Aldi's 'Great Fresh Food Migration'
Advertising
Sep 14, 2020
Ad Nut

Witness the miracle of Aldi's 'Great Fresh Food ...

Aldi's 'overcooked' holiday ad actually seems underdone
Advertising
Nov 24, 2021
Ad Nut

Aldi's 'overcooked' holiday ad actually seems underdone

Aldi unleashes a tunavalanche
Advertising
Feb 27, 2019
Ad Nut

Aldi unleashes a tunavalanche

Australia's top local brands
Country Rankings
Jun 11, 2018
Babar Khan Javed

Australia's top local brands

Just Published

Samsung running ad cleared in UK amid ‘victim blaming’ concerns
Advertising
16 minutes ago
Daniel Farey-Jones

Samsung running ad cleared in UK amid ‘victim ...

Showing a woman running alone at night did not encourage ‘unsafe practice’ ASA says, rejecting 27 complaints.

Netflix says ad tier is coming ‘early 2023’ as subscriber losses grow
Digital
15 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Netflix says ad tier is coming ‘early 2023’ as ...

Streaming giant teases details of its advertising offering and why it chose to partner with Microsoft as it reports a loss of nearly 1 million subscribers in Q2.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo
Marketing
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo

With successful strategies to penetrate lower-tier cities, Wu confidently steers the boat for the retail brand in Greater China.

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's new APAC CEO
Advertising
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's ...

After a short stint at the media measurement company, he replaces Ashish Bhasin and will oversee 11,600 people in 18 markets.