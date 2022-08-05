Adventure, romance, or sci-fi? Thailand tourism campaign has it all

When BBDO Bangkok pitched this project to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), it told the client it was not there to pitch against other agencies, but rather, against other countries. The idea that was pitched, undoubtedly, is an unusual one. But it wowed TAT nevertheless.

In a new campaign called ‘Write Your New Chapter’, audiences are presented with three cinematic trailers in a single video, each one a different genre. The first film—an adventure thriller—teases something ominous in the water, forcing a family of divers to escape. It ends with a mysterious shadow looming over the family’s boat but with an optimistic recognition of natural wonders.

The second film—a romance-themed one—features a couple on a roadtrip in Thailand, but whose holiday is ruined when the woman gets upset over a phone call. This story too ends optimistically with the male character winning back the affection of his partner.

Finally, the third film, designed like a sci-fi, sees three characters who are chasing after their alter egos in the multiverse. Conveniently, they visit key attractions in Thailand while doing so. This one ends a little ambiguously with two versions of a character preparing to spar against one another.

Reading these descriptors above, you might think it’s all a bit exciting. And it is, in theory.

But Ad Nut wished the budget could have stretched just a bit further to incorporate better production, better copy, better casting, and better plotlines. Ad Nut also wished that the ‘Write Your New Chapter’ concept of this campaign was designed to make viewers more proactive with their involvement—perhaps through an interactive ‘choose your own ending’ element rather than just hashtags and social-media assets.

As part of the campaign, TAT is also releasing thematic key visuals, Instagram filters in the style of movie release posters, and specific tour packages.

