Aug 5, 2022

Adventure, romance, or sci-fi? Thailand tourism campaign has it all

Designed like a series of movie trailers, this BBDO campaign is certainly ambitious if not entirely convincing.

When BBDO Bangkok pitched this project to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), it told the client it was not there to pitch against other agencies, but rather, against other countries. The idea that was pitched, undoubtedly, is an unusual one. But it wowed TAT nevertheless.

In a new campaign called ‘Write Your New Chapter’, audiences are presented with three cinematic trailers in a single video, each one a different genre. The first film—an adventure thriller—teases something ominous in the water, forcing a family of divers to escape. It ends with a mysterious shadow looming over the family’s boat but with an optimistic recognition of natural wonders.

The second film—a romance-themed one—features a couple on a roadtrip in Thailand, but whose holiday is ruined when the woman gets upset over a phone call. This story too ends optimistically with the male character winning back the affection of his partner.

Finally, the third film, designed like a sci-fi, sees three characters who are chasing after their alter egos in the multiverse. Conveniently, they visit key attractions in Thailand while doing so. This one ends a little ambiguously with two versions of a character preparing to spar against one another.

Reading these descriptors above, you might think it’s all a bit exciting. And it is, in theory.

But Ad Nut wished the budget could have stretched just a bit further to incorporate better production, better copy, better casting, and better plotlines. Ad Nut also wished that the ‘Write Your New Chapter’ concept of this campaign was designed to make viewers more proactive with their involvement—perhaps through an interactive ‘choose your own ending’ element rather than just hashtags and social-media assets.

As part of the campaign, TAT is also releasing thematic key visuals, Instagram filters in the style of movie release posters, and specific tour packages.

CREDITS
 
Client: Tourism Authority of Thailand
Agency: BBDO Bangkok
Chief Creative Officer: Thasorn Boonyanate
Creative Director: Rook Floro
Art Director: Narakorn Puechngen
Copywriter: Greepol Boonsrangsom
Group Business Director: Taksina Vasaruchapong
Business Director: Pattama Thienapirak
Account Director: Kavinthip Chaiteerakij
Account Manager: Natthaka Musigrungsri
Agency Producer: Toungrak Jiravatanarungsri
Head of Brand and Digital Planning: Prasit Kunanuphanchai
Strategic Planning Manager: Maipimol Suepayak
Production: unboxnow.tv
Directed by Tul Nutdanai Pombanta
EP: Thay Littichai x Arunwan So
Producer : Luk Luksawan
DOP: Jaji Jajison
2nd DOP (underwater): Tatchai Eakkhattiyakorn
AD: Praewpan Rungsub
Art Director : Luksamee Endoo, Mod Hery
Camera : Brandlink Co.,Ltd 
2nd camera unit : Setthawut Samathimongkol
Post producer : A$D
Editor : Wisarut Deelorm
Post house : MiniP Post-production
Colorlist : Nuttacha Khajornkaitsakul
Online artist : Ekkasit Pratchayapinanth
Post house producer : Kanta Shovityakool
Sound Production Company: Mellowtunes
Music Composer: Siwat B Homkham
Sound Engineer: Artit Vongmetta

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

