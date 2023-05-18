A rescue shelter in Vietnam lets you save animals by just listening to music

Love animals and music? The campaign from sustainable rescue shelter RHouse in Vietnam has announced the launch of Rescue Radio, a musical fundraising initiative to amplify animal rescue and rehabilitation efforts through music streaming on YouTube.
Harping on the power of music and cute pets, the innovative project does not require any direct donations for rehoming efforts. Instead, people can simply listen to the Rescue Radio playlist on YouTube, allowing the shelter to raise funds through ad revenue.
The radio playlist features a mix of music genres and original songs performed by local artists in Vietnam and international guest performers. Although Rhouse has 52 subscribers, they aim to reach the 1,000 mark on YouTube.
|Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.