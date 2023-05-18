Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
1 day ago

A rescue shelter in Vietnam lets you save animals by just listening to music

Rescue Radio is a new spin on fundraising, hoping enough listeners on YouTube, in the age of viral dog and cat videos can help dogs and cats find homes.

Love animals and music? The campaign from sustainable rescue shelter RHouse in Vietnam has announced the launch of Rescue Radio, a musical fundraising initiative to amplify animal rescue and rehabilitation efforts through music streaming on YouTube. 

Harping on the power of music and cute pets, the innovative project does not require any direct donations for rehoming efforts. Instead, people can simply listen to the Rescue Radio playlist on YouTube, allowing the shelter to raise funds through ad revenue. 

The radio playlist features a mix of music genres and original songs performed by local artists in Vietnam and international guest performers. Although Rhouse has 52 subscribers, they aim to reach the 1,000 mark on YouTube. 

A mix of local and international artists feature on RHouse's YouTube channel
 
The R House team
 
 
RHouse’s three founders, Alex Ward, Geneva Marcelino and Nguyễn Hoàng Thiện say all the funds generated from music streaming will be directed to rehabilitation causes.
 
“Rescue Radio is a game-changer for our rescue foster house. We’re excited to be the first sustainable rescue organisation in Vietnam to leverage music streaming as a way to fundraise for our rescue efforts. This project enables anyone who loves music and cares about animal welfare to make a meaningful difference in the lives of animals in need.” 
 
While Ad Nut has a strange obsession and tenuous relationship with dogs (see link in the bio), finding more animals a home where they can be taken care of properly benefits everyone. It's a fun, unique idea, but needs lots of supporters tuning to be effective. Here's hoping they can eventually make it work.
 
Give it a try. Happy listening!
 
Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

