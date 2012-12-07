GLOBAL - Carlsberg is talking to networks about a global advertising brief.
GLOBAL - General Motors has awarded its estimated $1 billion global advertising business for Chevrolet to a joint venture between Omnicom and Interpublic Group.
GLOBAL - Adidas has called a pitch for its global advertising campaign for the 2014 Fifa World Cup.
Huawei, the Chinese telecoms company, has appointed Bartle Bogle Hegarty (BBH) as its global advertising agency for its devices business unit, following a pitch.
GLOBAL - Asics, the Japanese sportswear brand, has appointed 180 Amsterdam as its global advertising agency.
GLOBAL - McLaren Automotive is looking for an agency to handle its global advertising as it gears up its bid to take on rivals Ferrari, Lamborghini and Porsche in the top-end sports car market.
