Anne Cassidy

Send feedback to Anne Cassidy.
Carlsberg calls global ad pitch
Advertising
Dec 7, 2012
Anne Cassidy

Carlsberg calls global ad pitch

GLOBAL - Carlsberg is talking to networks about a global advertising brief.

Omnicom and IPG form joint venture to service GM's $1bn global Chevy account
Advertising
Mar 28, 2012
Anne Cassidy

Omnicom and IPG form joint venture to service GM's ...

GLOBAL - General Motors has awarded its estimated $1 billion global advertising business for Chevrolet to a joint venture between Omnicom and Interpublic Group.

Adidas calls football World Cup pitch
Advertising
Mar 16, 2012
Anne Cassidy

Adidas calls football World Cup pitch

GLOBAL - Adidas has called a pitch for its global advertising campaign for the 2014 Fifa World Cup.

Huawei appoints BBH to its global advertising
Advertising
Feb 27, 2012
Anne Cassidy

Huawei appoints BBH to its global advertising

Huawei, the Chinese telecoms company, has appointed Bartle Bogle Hegarty (BBH) as its global advertising agency for its devices business unit, following a pitch.

Asics appoints 180 Amsterdam as global ad agency
Advertising
Jan 13, 2012
Anne Cassidy

Asics appoints 180 Amsterdam as global ad agency

GLOBAL - Asics, the Japanese sportswear brand, has appointed 180 Amsterdam as its global advertising agency.

McClaren calls global ad pitch
Advertising
Nov 4, 2011
Anne Cassidy

McClaren calls global ad pitch

GLOBAL - McLaren Automotive is looking for an agency to handle its global advertising as it gears up its bid to take on rivals Ferrari, Lamborghini and Porsche in the top-end sports car market.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia