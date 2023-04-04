10PM's new campaign shows the cleanest way to sleep dirty

Ad Nut does not need much to get a good night's sleep. A tree, a branch, or even a hollowed-out log is enough to get squirrel-kind snoring. But apparently, humans need all sorts of fancy frills to get some shut eye, including high-quality mattresses.

Now, don't get Ad Nut wrong. Ad Nut understands the importance of a good night's sleep. After all, a well-rested squirrel is a happy squirrel. But do humans really need to invest so much in something as primal as sleep? And then, to toss these mattresses like yesterday's acorns? Every year, over 1.8 million used mattresses are discarded in Australia alone. Not just an eyesore; it’s like an all-you-can-eat germs buffet out there. The thought of the bacteria-infested wasteful epidemic makes Ad Nut scratch its furry head in disbelief and bushy tail stand up in disgust.

Howatson+Company and mattress start-up 10PM have found an innovative way to tackle the problem. They’ve taken something mundane and turned it into a visually appealing work of art. All while raising awareness about sustainability and waste reduction.

Now that’s what Ad Nut calls using your noggin! Clever, witty and nuanced, Ad Nut likes that the creatives at Howatson+Company make long copy attractive again.

CREDITS

10:PM

Agency: Howatson+Company

Founder/CEO: Chris Howatson

MD: Renee Hyde

ECD: Gavin Chimes

Creative directors: Michael Kleinman and Doug Hamilton

Art director: Raff Gandrabur

Copywriter: Zoe Finkelstein

Design director: Ellena Mills

Chief strategy officer: Dom Hickey

Group business director: Katy Ward

Business director: Sasha Thariani

Head of production: Holly Alexander

Senior editor: King Yong

Senior account director (PR): Melinda Durston

PR executive: Millie Clout

Production Company: Scoundrel

Director: James Dive

Executive producer: Adrian Shapiro

Producer: Charlie Taylor

DOP: Jordan Maddocks