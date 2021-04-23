Inspiration Station
You've arrived at Inspiration Station, a weekly look at imaginative and artistic work from creators of all kinds across Asia-Pacific. Step off for a minute to recharge your creative batteries and find inspiration for that next big idea of yours further down the track.
The Malaysian artist who ‘paints without a brush’
INSPIRATION STATION: Red Hong Yi has been making waves with stunning, thoughtful pieces using everyday objects.
Mural project beautifies cities in more ways than one
INSPIRATION STATION: A Converse initiative sees young artists in cities around the world creating works of art that feed the soul while also cleaning the air.
Not your ordinary photo booth
INSPIRATION STATION: Korea's acclaimed 'Life Photo Studio' now allows Hong Kongers to strike a pose in 30 different photo booths to fit any mood.
La Mer transports visitors into ethereal underwater experience
INSPIRATION STATION: An interactive exhibition for the Estée Lauder skincare brand combines technology and art to transport visitors into a kelp forest.
Gallery shows non-commercial work of commercial makers
INSPIRATION STATION: A group of agency leaders in the Philippines have created Artists of Advertising, an online gallery dedicated to artwork by industry practitioners.
Hong Kong's street artists get a harbourfront showcase
INSPIRATION STATION: A display near Hong Kong's waterfront showcases the work of artists who use varying tools, from iPhones to drones to huge professional cameras, spray cans, pens, paint, papier-mâché and wool.
