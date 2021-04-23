Inspiration Station

You've arrived at Inspiration Station, a weekly look at imaginative and artistic work from creators of all kinds across Asia-Pacific. Step off for a minute to recharge your creative batteries and find inspiration for that next big idea of yours further down the track.

The Malaysian artist who ‘paints without a brush’
Apr 23, 2021
Staff Reporters

The Malaysian artist who ‘paints without a brush’

INSPIRATION STATION: Red Hong Yi has been making waves with stunning, thoughtful pieces using everyday objects.

Mural project beautifies cities in more ways than one
Apr 16, 2021
Matthew Miller

Mural project beautifies cities in more ways than one

INSPIRATION STATION: A Converse initiative sees young artists in cities around the world creating works of art that feed the soul while also cleaning the air.

Not your ordinary photo booth
Apr 9, 2021
Staff Reporters

Not your ordinary photo booth

INSPIRATION STATION: Korea's acclaimed 'Life Photo Studio' now allows Hong Kongers to strike a pose in 30 different photo booths to fit any mood.

La Mer transports visitors into ethereal underwater experience
Apr 1, 2021
Minnie Wang

La Mer transports visitors into ethereal underwater experience

INSPIRATION STATION: An interactive exhibition for the Estée Lauder skincare brand combines technology and art to transport visitors into a kelp forest.

Gallery shows non-commercial work of commercial makers
Mar 26, 2021
Matthew Miller

Gallery shows non-commercial work of commercial makers

INSPIRATION STATION: A group of agency leaders in the Philippines have created Artists of Advertising, an online gallery dedicated to artwork by industry practitioners.

Hong Kong's street artists get a harbourfront showcase
Mar 19, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Hong Kong's street artists get a harbourfront showcase

INSPIRATION STATION: A display near Hong Kong's waterfront showcases the work of artists who use varying tools, from iPhones to drones to huge professional cameras, spray cans, pens, paint, papier-mâché and wool.

