WPP falls 15% in Q2 as creative holds up better than media during Covid-19
1 day ago
Gideon Spanier

Global headcount falls by 5,000, as network writes down Y&R acquisition.

VMLY&R's ANZ co-CEO resigns
May 3, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Bosilkovski is leaving to “pursue his own business interests”.

Assignment Group joins Y&R NZ to become VMLY&R
Mar 19, 2019
Staff Reporters

The further merger of WPP agencies represents an expansion of VMLY&R's network in New Zealand.

VMLY&R reorganisation taking shape in Asia
Oct 25, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

Former Y&R leaders Chris Foster and Andrea Conyard will not be part of the newly merged agency.

The story of VML: from anti-agency roots to fusion with Y&R
Oct 1, 2018
Omar Oakes

Few things better illustrate the march of change in the ad industry than the story of how a collective founded in Missouri 26 years ago rose to claim first-among-equal billing in a merger-verging-on-takeover with the venerable Y&R.

WPP merges Y&R and VML under Jon Cook
Sep 26, 2018
Daniel Farey-Jones

VML global chief executive Jon Cook has been handed the same role at the new agency being created by WPP through the merger of Y&R and VML.

