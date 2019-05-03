yr
WPP falls 15% in Q2 as creative holds up better than media during Covid-19
Global headcount falls by 5,000, as network writes down Y&R acquisition.
VMLY&R's ANZ co-CEO resigns
Bosilkovski is leaving to “pursue his own business interests”.
Assignment Group joins Y&R NZ to become VMLY&R
The further merger of WPP agencies represents an expansion of VMLY&R's network in New Zealand.
VMLY&R reorganisation taking shape in Asia
Former Y&R leaders Chris Foster and Andrea Conyard will not be part of the newly merged agency.
The story of VML: from anti-agency roots to fusion with Y&R
Few things better illustrate the march of change in the ad industry than the story of how a collective founded in Missouri 26 years ago rose to claim first-among-equal billing in a merger-verging-on-takeover with the venerable Y&R.
WPP merges Y&R and VML under Jon Cook
VML global chief executive Jon Cook has been handed the same role at the new agency being created by WPP through the merger of Y&R and VML.
