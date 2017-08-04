young spikes
Young Spikes competitions for 2021 open for entries
Spikes Asia has also revealed the jury for the online-only 2021 edition of the competition for industry professionals under 30 years of age.
2017 Vietnam Young Spikes announces winners
The awards ceremony took place last Friday.
Vietnam Young Spikes 2017 opens for entries
Online registration is now open.
Young Spikes offer a glimpse of future creativity in Asia
Alongside the main competition at Spikes Asia 2011, the Young Spikes challenges offers young creatives (aged 28 and under) the chance to put their fresh ideas to the test. Participating teams went through a pre-selection process in their home countries, before facing off at the Spikes Asia festival. Here's some of the work, and the talent, involved with the Young Spikes integrated competition, and the Young Spikes media competition.
