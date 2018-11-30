xl axiata
M&C Saatchi Indonesia gets brand-building call from XL Axiata
EXCLUSIVE: The win, following a pitch, includes above- and below-the-line work for three of the telco's brands.
Cooking with data
Data challenges when trying to craft winning recipes for digital-marketing success took centre stage at Re.Con Indonesia in Jakarta.
Iris Indonesia names GM to strengthen telco expertise
JAKARTA - Integrated agency Iris Worldwide Indonesia has named Oni Marbun as its general manager.
MPG Indonesia scoops XL Axiata's media business
JAKARTA – XL Axiata, one of Indonesia's largest telcos, has tapped MPG Indonesia for its media brief.
XL Axiata appoints XM Gravity as digital AOR
JAKARTA - XL Axiata, one of the largest telecommunications companies in Indonesia, has appointed XM Gravity as its digital agency-of-record.
Oze Indonesia opens in Japan, with Dubai and Hong Kong to come
INDONESIA – Oze Indonesia is looking to further expand its overseas business to Dubai and Hong Kong, after the establishment of its second international office in Japan recently.
