xl axiata

M&C Saatchi Indonesia gets brand-building call from XL Axiata
2 days ago
Matthew Miller

M&C Saatchi Indonesia gets brand-building call from XL Axiata

EXCLUSIVE: The win, following a pitch, includes above- and below-the-line work for three of the telco's brands.

Cooking with data
Nov 30, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

Cooking with data

Data challenges when trying to craft winning recipes for digital-marketing success took centre stage at Re.Con Indonesia in Jakarta.

Iris Indonesia names GM to strengthen telco expertise
Jul 19, 2012
Racheal Lee

Iris Indonesia names GM to strengthen telco expertise

JAKARTA - Integrated agency Iris Worldwide Indonesia has named Oni Marbun as its general manager.

MPG Indonesia scoops XL Axiata's media business
May 4, 2012
Susie Sell

MPG Indonesia scoops XL Axiata's media business

JAKARTA – XL Axiata, one of Indonesia's largest telcos, has tapped MPG Indonesia for its media brief.

XL Axiata appoints XM Gravity as digital AOR
Apr 13, 2012
Staff Reporters

XL Axiata appoints XM Gravity as digital AOR

JAKARTA - XL Axiata, one of the largest telecommunications companies in Indonesia, has appointed XM Gravity as its digital agency-of-record.

Oze Indonesia opens in Japan, with Dubai and Hong Kong to come
Jun 24, 2011
Racheal Lee

Oze Indonesia opens in Japan, with Dubai and Hong Kong to come

INDONESIA – Oze Indonesia is looking to further expand its overseas business to Dubai and Hong Kong, after the establishment of its second international office in Japan recently.

