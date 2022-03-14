Indonesia's XL unveils new logo, brand campaign

After getting the brand-building call from XL Axiata last year, M&C Saatchi Indonesia has taken the wraps off a brand campaign and a new logo that accentuates a brand promise of 'We are more' for the Indonesian telco.

The brand campaign targets progressive Indonesian families, according to the companies, and the push includes innovation across products, offers and packages that aim to be more convenient and cost-effective.

Using some nifty transition shots, the campaign tracks a woman through various stages of life to underline the brand's "unwavering loyalty to its users".

The new logo, called 'Mo', projects one half of the XL logo as the ‘greater than’ sign, thus promising 'More' to all stakeholders, the agency said.

XL CMO Alfons Eric Bosch Sansa said the brand wants to become a household name that engages with Indonesian families across their daily lives and their progression. "Through this campaign, we also attempt to deter from the unconscious bias that the industry has towards the portrayal of the role of women in society," he added in a release.

"By creating stronger relevance for XL in the lives of Indonesian families, this is an opportunity to

demonstrate how brand purpose can translate to commercial success," said Anish Daryani, founder and president director of M&C Saatchi Indonesia.