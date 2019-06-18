whisky
The top 10 liquor and spirits brands in Asia-Pacific
It's Friday. So relax, get a glass and pick your poison, as we explore the spirits/liquor brands people in Asia most love to drink—responsibly, of course.
DFS introduces experiential whisky pop-up at Changi Airport
Travel retail brand highlights consumer experience with immersive new promotion, marketing head said.
Kapow! Judo star fights fruit in noisy Suntory ad
The Japanese whisky brand gets help from an ex-Olympian to give its cocktail-in-a-can drink some added punch.
Photos: The Balvenie launches Singapore exhibition
The whiskey brand partnered with photographer James Stroud, whose show focuses on the brand’s distillery.
From Scotland to SEA: How Glenfiddich is earning loyalty through local engagement
The whisky’s APAC brand ambassador on keeping the next generation of single-malt drinkers interested in a foreign, legacy brand.
Yokozuna and master blender come together for Mizunara whisky campaign
TOKYO - A new campaign for Chivas Regal Mizunara, a whisky aged using Japanese Mizunara oak, sees a former sumo champion travel to the Strathisla Distillery in Scotland to experience the product.
