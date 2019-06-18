whisky

The top 10 liquor and spirits brands in Asia-Pacific
19 hours ago
Matthew Miller

It's Friday. So relax, get a glass and pick your poison, as we explore the spirits/liquor brands people in Asia most love to drink—responsibly, of course.

DFS introduces experiential whisky pop-up at Changi Airport
Jun 18, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Travel retail brand highlights consumer experience with immersive new promotion, marketing head said.

Kapow! Judo star fights fruit in noisy Suntory ad
Feb 21, 2017
Ad Nut

The Japanese whisky brand gets help from an ex-Olympian to give its cocktail-in-a-can drink some added punch.

Photos: The Balvenie launches Singapore exhibition
Nov 17, 2016
Faaez Samadi

The whiskey brand partnered with photographer James Stroud, whose show focuses on the brand’s distillery.

From Scotland to SEA: How Glenfiddich is earning loyalty through local engagement
Oct 14, 2016
Faaez Samadi

The whisky’s APAC brand ambassador on keeping the next generation of single-malt drinkers interested in a foreign, legacy brand.

Yokozuna and master blender come together for Mizunara whisky campaign
Jan 13, 2016
David Blecken

TOKYO - A new campaign for Chivas Regal Mizunara, a whisky aged using Japanese Mizunara oak, sees a former sumo champion travel to the Strathisla Distillery in Scotland to experience the product.

